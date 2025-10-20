Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG predictions: Narrow away win for Les Parisiens

Leverkusen face defending champions PSG on Wednesday, aiming to avoid their first three-game winless streak at this stage of the UCL since 2016.

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Best bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG

Draw/PSG (half-time/full-time) at odds of 4.75 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with 1xBet

Goncalo Ramos anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.40 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 PSG

Goalscorers prediction – Bayer Leverkusen: N/A – PSG: Goncalo Ramos

Defending Champions League winners PSG travel to Leverkusen to take on Kasper Hjulmand’s side on Wednesday. Les Parisiens hold a 100% record so far in the League Phase, including a stunning 2-1 win over Barcelona, despite missing several key players. Fans following this clash through offers like the 1xBet Promo Code will be eager to see if PSG can maintain their perfect record.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions since Hjulmand took charge after the sudden departure of Erik ten Hag. Leverkusen have won back-to-back league games, including their latest 4-3 win at Mainz on Saturday.

This competition is one that PSG have thrived in for some time. They are undefeated in their last 14 UCL games and have won their last five on the spin. Luis Enrique’s men will likely be without the likes of Dembele, Ruiz and Neves for the trip to Leverkusen. However, Desire Doue could be in line for a start.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Flekken, Arthur, Andrich, Belocian, Bade, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo, Poku, Maza, Kofane

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Mendes, Hakimi, Pacho, Zabarnyi, Kang-in, Vitinha, Kvaratskhelia, Doue, Barcola, Ramos

PSG to take the lead after a cagey first half

Leverkusen are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, while PSG are unbeaten in their last four games. Leverkusen have also scored first in their last five games, while PSG have scored first in eight of their last ten competitive games.

Therefore, it seems like Wednesday's game will be a case of who blinks first. A cagey opening 45 minutes is likely. The hosts are keen to keep PSG at arm’s length, while PSG take some time to hit their stride. It’s the kind of tactical battle that attracts plenty of attention from users on online betting sites looking for in-play value.

Luis Enrique’s men should find the breakthrough eventually, however. The betting markets believe there’s only a 21.05% chance of the game being level at the interval and PSG going on to win in the second period.

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Bet 1: Draw/PSG (half-time/full-time) at odds of 4.75 with 1xBet

Injuries point to a low-scoring affair

Dembele is still nowhere near 100% fitness after his recent hamstring issues. Meanwhile, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves are both likely to miss Wednesday’s game.

Enrique has stressed he won’t risk his recovering players, so we expect a makeshift midfield for the visitors. Marquinhos is also nursing a thigh injury.

Leverkusen also have first-team players sidelined through injury. The likes of Nathan Tella, Jarell Quansah and Exequiel Palacios are all sidelined. Fitness tests are also expected for Axel Tape-Kobrissa and Patrick Schick.

Given the lack of cohesion on both sides, there’s value in backing under 2.5 goals here. That’s despite PSG averaging three goals per game, and Leverkusen also hitting three per match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with 1xBet

Ramos to be PSG’s match-winner

Although Goncalo Ramos has struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1, the Portuguese forward has scored two in two games in the UCL.

The betting markets are giving him a probability of 41.67% to score any time. This seems to be the value bet of our trio of Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG predictions, especially with Dembele still sidelined.

With Doue and Barcola supporting him, Ramos should get plenty of chances on Wednesday. Barcola himself could also be a decent shout to score any time, having struck four goals in his first seven Ligue 1 games in 25/26.