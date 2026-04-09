Barcelona vs Valencia predictions: Pedri to strike in strong home win

Our betting expert expects plenty of goals in this match, with Pedri scoring in a resounding home victory.

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Best bets for Barcelona vs Valencia

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on Stake

Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.71 on Stake

Pedri to score anytime at odds of 5.20 on Stake

Barcelona are expected to win 4-1 against Valencia.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Barcelona dropped points for the first time in La Liga 2025/26 last time out. They weren’t at their best in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano, with their only goal coming from the penalty spot. The Catalans trail Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table, having beaten Mallorca and Levante in their opening games.

This is their first home fixture of the campaign. However, there have been fresh delays to the construction work at Camp Nou. As a result, Barca’s homecoming has been delayed, and this encounter will take place at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff. That change of venue may also influence betting markets, where using a Stake.com Promo Code can provide extra value for punters weighing up their options.

They face a Valencia side that picked up their first victory a fortnight ago. Los Che saw off Getafe 3-0 at Mestalla. Prior to that, they’d drawn 1-1 at home to Real Sociedad, and lost 1-0 at Osasuna.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Valencia

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Martin, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Kounde, Pedri, Casado, Rashford, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski

Valencia expected lineup: Agirrezabala, Gaya, Copete, Diakhaby, Tarrega, Foulquier, D. Lopez, Guerra, Santamaria, Rioja, Danjuma

Goals to flow in Barca’s first home game

While they did put in a below-par performance in Vallecas, Barcelona have tended to struggle against Rayo in recent years. That’s not the case with Valencia, as the Catalan giants have netted 18 times in the last four meetings alone. Three of those encounters served up at least five goals in total, and there’s every reason to expect more here. That attacking trend is reflected across leading Online Betting Sites, where goal-heavy outcomes are heavily priced in.

Hansi Flick has his full quota of attacking options available. Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski are pushing for inclusion, while Raphinha may be rested following his international trip to South America. Including friendlies, Barca have averaged 3.86 goals per game since returning for pre-season training.

However, they have been vulnerable on the break at times. Valencia’s forward Arnaut Danjuma has the pace to exploit their high line. With an implied probability of 54.1%, there seems to be value in backing there to be at least four goals in this fixture.

Barcelona vs Valencia Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on Stake

Hosts to dominate Valencia again

These clubs have already met twice in 2025, and those clashes resulted in 7-1 and 5-0 wins for Barcelona. Ferran Torres scored four times against his old club across the two meetings, and Lamine Yamal also impressed on both occasions.

Worryingly for Valencia, those fixtures both took place after the appointment of Carlos Corberan, who has otherwise improved their fortunes. They also have less quality at the back now, following the summer departures of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Cristhian Mosquera.

Three of the back four that conceded seven in January are still expected to start this game. They could be in for another long night, as many of Barca’s forward and midfield players have started the new campaign brightly. The home team appear capable of netting at least three times, with an implied probability of 57.8%.

Barcelona vs Valencia Bet 2: Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.71 on Stake

Pedri takes more shots

While not typically known for his goalscoring prowess, Pedri has already scored three goals this term in five competitive outings for club and country. He scored a brilliant long-range goal at Levante in La Liga, and netted twice for Spain in Turkey last weekend.

The underlying data suggests he has been given more freedom to get into advanced positions and take shots. The 22-year-old has averaged 1.7 shots per game in the Spanish top flight this term, compared to just 0.7 last season. He also averaged a shot every 31.6 minutes over the international break.

With an implied probability of just 18.2%, the odds are long for him to score again this weekend. Bettors may be able to take advantage, as the midfielder is showing real confidence in front of goal.