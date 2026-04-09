Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal predictions: Tight game with weakened teams

With Odegaard, Saliba and Norgaard likely to miss, plus Saka, Havertz and Jesus absent, Arteta will be forced to utilise his squad in Bilbao.

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Best bets for Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal

Match to be drawn at odds of 3.50 with 1xBet

0-0 (1st Half Correct Score) at odds of 2.75 with 1xBet

Viktor Gyokeres Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.50 with 1xBet

The Gunners are likely to be held to a 1-1 draw at Estadio de San Mames.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Athletic Bilbao entertain Arsenal in their first game of the league phase in the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.

The Basque team finished fourth in last season’s La Liga and secured direct entry into this year’s competition. They’ve only featured in the Champions League twice before, in 2014/15 and 1998/99. The Red and Whites have started their new domestic campaign in encouraging fashion, racking up nine points from four games.

After three successive league wins, Ernesto Valverde’s side slipped to a surprising 1-0 home defeat to Alaves. Nico Williams, Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz and Yeray Alvarez are all absent, while Inigo Lekue is a major doubt. Bilbao will not be at full strength for their Champions League opener. For fans interested in exclusive betting offers during the Champions League, using a 1xBet Promo Code can unlock extra bonuses.

Arsenal reached the last four of the Champions League last season for only the third time in the club’s history. Following a £250m spending spree this summer, Mikel Arteta is under growing pressure from supporters to deliver a trophy to the north London club.

They’ve started the 2025/26 Premier League season on a promising note, with three wins and one defeat to Liverpool. However, injuries remain a concern, with Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Christian Norgaard sidelined. This means Arteta is likely to rotate his squad.

Probable lineups for Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal

Athletic Bilbao expected lineup: Simon; Vivian, Paredes, Areso, Berchiche, Vesga, Sancet, Jauregizar, I. Williams, Berenguer, Sannadi

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya; Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Merino, Rice, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres

Competitive draw between two in-form teams

Although an adductor injury will keep former Arsenal transfer target Nico Williams sidelined for Athletic, Arsenal will be without their own key figures. Odegaard would be a big blow from a creative standpoint, and William Saliba’s absence in the heart of the defence will also be felt.

That’s why we believe Athletic can dig in and get a point out of this league phase opener. Athletic had won their first two home games of the season prior to the surprise loss at the hands of Alaves on Saturday. For those looking to back Athletic’s resilience, checking out the latest odds on reputable online betting sites is a solid starting point.

Estadio de San Mames was a fortress last season, winning 11 and losing only two of their 19 home games in La Liga. They also conceded just 13 goals in 19 home games, so it won’t be easy for the Gunners to break them down.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Bet 1: Match to be drawn at odds of 3.50 with 1xBet

Cagey opening 45 minutes anticipated

Last season, Athletic’s average first goal time at home was the 54th minute, while they only conceded 0.26 goals per game in the first half of La Liga games last season. We expect Athletic to play in a similarly robust manner on Tuesday and frustrate the Gunners.

That’s why we believe there’s value in backing a goalless draw at half-time in this contest. Arsenal will have a rotated starting XI of their own to contend with, which may make it difficult for Arteta’s side to find their rhythm from the outset.

The betting markets believe there is a 36.36% chance of a goalless first 45 minutes. If Athletic can cut off service to Viktor Gyokeres, this percentage will likely rise significantly.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Bet 2: 0-0 (1st Half Correct Score) at odds of 2.75 with 1xBet

Value on Gyokeres to find the net

Speaking of Gyokeres, we see backing him to score anytime as the value pick of our trio of Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal predictions. The Swede has scored three goals in four Premier League games since joining from Sporting this summer.

That’s a strike rate of 75%, which marks an impressive start at the Emirates Stadium. Gyokeres has also shown a clinical nature in front of goal. He has scored three goals from just seven shots at a conversion rate of 43% compared to Erling Haaland (26%) and Antoine Semenyo (25%).

The betting markets give him a 40% chance of scoring in Bilbao, well down on his current 75% Premier League strike rate.