Argentina vs Venezuela predictions: Youngsters face a fiery test

Our betting expert expects a much-changed Argentina side to run riot against a Venezuelan team building for the future.

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Best bets for Argentina vs Venezuela

Argentina to win to nil - yes at odds of 1.89 on 1xBet

Argentina totals - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.08 on 1xBet

Winning margin - Argentina to win by 3+ goals at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Argentina should beat Venezuela 3-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After comfortably topping the South American section of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Argentina can turn their attention to preparing their title defence. The White and Sky Blues finished nine points ahead of second-placed Ecuador and 10 points in front of Brazil.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that he wants to give his squad players a run during this international break. However, La Albiceleste will be keen to maintain their impressive record of not losing consecutive matches since November 2016.

The world champions lost their final qualifier to Ecuador, after already booking their spot at next year’s tournament. That means losing to Venezuela will hand Scaloni his first-ever back-to-back defeats as head coach of Argentina.

This friendly is taking place on neutral ground at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Venezuela will be encouraged by that, and the fact they won the last friendly meeting between the nations.

La Vinotinto narrowly missed out on the inter-continental CONMEBOL playoff spot after losing three qualifiers in a row to finish ninth. That two-point deficit from Bolivia was so painful that Venezuela parted ways with head coach Fernando Batista.

Oswaldo Vizcarrondo has taken over in an interim capacity, and he’s decided to refresh the squad, bringing in younger players with an eye on the future. While it may pay off in the long term, they could suffer a heavy loss against the world champions this weekend.

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Probable lineups for Argentina vs Venezuela

Argentina expected lineup: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Mac Allister, Simeone, Fernandez, Alvarez, Martinez

Venezuela expected lineup: Graterol, Ferraresi, Vivas, Balbo, Azuaje, Aramburu, Casseres, Segovia, Andrade, Kelsy, Ramirez

Argentina’s defensive strength could be key

Argentina’s recent loss to Ecuador ended a run of seven games unbeaten (six wins, one draw). Scaloni’s charges will be desperate to get back to winning ways in this upcoming pair of friendlies.

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The White and Sky Blues have won 25 of their last 30 meetings with Venezuela, and they have not lost a friendly to them since 2019. When they met in early September, it was the champions who ran out winners without conceding a goal.

Three of their last four victories against these South American neighbours produced a win-to-nil result. Additionally, eight of Argentina’s last nine wins in all competitions saw them keep a clean sheet. Registering another shutout this weekend is not out of the realm of possibility.

Argentina vs Venezuela Betting Tip 1: Argentina to win to nil - yes at odds of 1.89 on 1xBet

Young squad’s mistakes could prove costly

While Scaloni’s defence have been incredible at keeping their opponents at bay, the men up front haven’t disappointed. Argentina scored nine goals in four games since beating Brazil 4-1 in a qualifier, which is an average of 2.25 goals per match.

Captain Lionel Messi will likely sit this one out, with his club Inter Miami needing him for the MLS. However, in-form Julian Alvarez will be the key man on Saturday. The Atletico Madrid forward scored six goals and provided two assists in his last four outings.

Venezuela have conceded 11 goals in their previous three matches, averaging 3.66 goals per game. When you factor in the youthful squad that Vizcarrondo has called up, there will be a fair amount of inexperience that Argentina can capitalise on and enjoy a free-scoring 90 minutes.

Argentina vs Venezuela Betting Tip 2: Argentina totals - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.08 on 1xBet

Another big win for Argentina

With the possibility of goals flying in from Argentina, the chances of inflicting a hefty defeat on their opponents are high. Two of their last three head-to-heads produced a 3-0 triumph for the world champions.

It’s worth noting that Venezuela’s previous two matches ended in defeat, both by a three-goal margin. Considering the quality that Argentina boast, especially in attack, they’re likely to win by at least three goals again.