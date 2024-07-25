Sam Wilkins

Senior Content Manager & WriterSam Wilkins is the Senior Content Manager for Goal UK’s Betting section, overseeing all of the betting content that Goal UK offers. Sam is very experienced in the writing and betting industries, having worked in both of these for seven and three years respectively. Sam has previous written for notable outlets such as the New York Post, Philadelphia Inquirer, NJ.com, Caught Offside and Empire of the Kop. Sam is an avid bettor and writer, having garnered experience in these areas over many years, developing a strong understanding of the UK’s betting industry in the process.