Time for Change: Three reasons England need to appoint 22/1 candidate as Southgate's Successor

The England manager’s job is open following Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down, with our expert backing Thomas Tuchel to take over.

Southgate announced his decision to step down from his role at England boss on Tuesday morning, with the likes of Graham Potter, Lee Carsley and Eddie Howe the main favourites to take over in the bookies’ eyes.

However, our expert fancies former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel to take over, with the 4.35 shot primed to do so for three major reasons.

Next England Manager Odds

Manager Next England Manager Odds Graham Potter 2.50 Eddie Howe 3.75 Lee Carlsey 3.25 Jurgen Klopp 9.00 Frank Lampard 15.00 Mauricio Pochettino 15.00 Thomas Tuchel 23.00

Gareth Goes with Head Held High

Southgate’s decision to leave his post as England manager came at the perfect time following Sunday’s final, with the former Middlesbrough boss leaving having taken the Three Lions back to being one of the world’s leading international sides.

They achieved two Euros finals, a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final, as well as a third-place Nations League finish, during his tenure.

He was the first manager since 1966 to make a major international final when England made the Euro 2020 final, whilst he became the first Three Lions boss to make two finals following last week’s win over Holland.

Southgate made it enjoyable to follow England again during his tenure, however following numerous criticisms from fans and critics for England’s playstyle, it was the right time to step aside and let another manager take the reins.

Tuchel’s Tournament Record

Tuchel’s record in tournaments during his time as managers of PSG, Bayern, Chelsea and Dortmund was very impressive.

When competing in all of the Coupe de la Ligue, Trophee des Champions, FA Cup, DFL Supercup, DFB Pokal, Champions League and League Cup, his teams made the final or won in 12 of those 15.

His style of football is very oriented to tournament football, something that was encapsulated during his Chelsea side’s run to the 2020/21 Champions League title.

Chelsea won every single game on xG and comfortably beat the likes of Real Madrid, Man City and Atletico Madrid, whilst conceding just once, with the Blues allowing just four goals over their entire run.

Tuchel has also worked with a handful of players that could be involved in the England set-up, including Harry Kane, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Ben Chilwell.

Given this, he looks the logical candidate to succeed Southgate and be the one responsible for guiding England to glory going forward.

Thomas’ Time following Bayern Sacking

One of the biggest pulling points of the idea of appointing Tuchel is the fact that he’s currently without a job after he got sacked by Bayern Munich last season.

The likes of Pochettino and Howe Potter are both in jobs, with Klopp having just left Liverpool following nine years at Anfield.

The German is keen to succeed Southgate according to reports, with England not needing to deal with any club or other national team in order to sign him given he’s a free agent.

This could end up being the thing that convinces Engand to go for Tuchel, especially if the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle play hard-to-get with the likes of Pochettino and Howe.