13.00 Euro 2024 top scorer bet you need to back ahead of knockout stages

Cody Gakpo has been a bright spark for Holland at Euro 2024 so far, with our expert backing the Liverpool man to continue to impress in the knockouts.

The 25-year-old has been impressive in front of goal so far this tournament, bagging two goals in his side’s group stage games to put himself second in the running for the golden boot.

Despite not leading the race at this time, our expert is still backing Gakpo to push the likes of Kane, Mbappe and Musiala all the way this summer.

Euro 2024 Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe 7.00 Harry Kane 7.00 Jamal Musiala 12.00 Cody Gakpo 13.00 Niclas Fullkrug 15.00

Gakpo Amongst the Goals

As already stated, Gakpo has been amongst the goals so far this tournament, with the Dutchman scoring once against both Poland and Austria so far.

Only one player, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, has more goals than Gakpo up until this point, with the likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe yet to match the forward’s output so far.

His playtime looks almost guaranteed at this point given his output, with Gakpo playing 90, 81, and 90 minutes in his side’s games up until this point.

Given this, he’ll be getting numerous chances to add to hsi tally going forward, especially given the Netherlands’ potential run to the final.

Cody’s Keen Eye for Goal

One of the main parts of Gakpo’s game is his keen eye for goal, with the Reds forward showing during the last few years that he’s not afraid to shoot no matter the opponent.

He registered five in his opening appearance against Poland, with the Dutch forward amassing the joint-fifth most attempts out of any player so far.

He’ll continue to get started given how his minutes have been managed so far, with Gakpo’s finishing proving to be at a high level so far after outperforming his xG by 1.5 so far.

Dutch Dealt Easy Side of Draw

The Netherlands lucked out despite finishing third in their group, with the Dutch being handed an easier path to the final compared to the route they would’ve had if they finished second.

They’ve avoided all of France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Belgium in doing so, with the Netherlands’ route to the final likely to be Romania, Austria then one of England or Italy.

This easier route will be good news for Gakpo, with the Dutch international set to have an easier time finding the net given he’ll be playing against lower-quality opposition until at least the semi-final.