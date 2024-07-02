7.50 Copa America bet gaining momentum as knockout rounds loom

Argentina and Uruguay look likely finalists at the 2024 Copa America, with a 7.50 bet combining both teams looking good value ahead of the knockouts.

La Albiceleste head into the final round of group games as favourites with all bookies to win the trophy, whilst the same can be said for Darwin Nunez and the 2024 Copa America golden boot.

Given this, our expert has picked out a 7.50 that looks strong value ahead of what should be an exciting knockout stage of the tournament.

Copa America Winner/Top Goalscorer Odds

Odds courtesy of BC.Game. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Winner/Top Scorer Market Odds Argentina/Lautaro Martinez 4.50 Argentina/Lionel Messi 7.00 Argentina/Darwin Nunez 7.50 Argentina/Julian Alvarez 9.00

Albiceleste Going All the Way

It’s fair to say that Argentina have been the best national team in the world for some time now, with Lionel Scaloni’s side winning all of the Copa America, World Cup and Finalissima over the last few years.

They’ve lost just two of their last 60 games at the time of writing, with Argentina getting their 2024 Copa America campaign off to a perfect start with two wins from two.

They’ve already booked their place in the knockout rounds and have essentially topped the group, hence why they’re bookies favourites to retain their crown this summer.

They’re set to avoid either Uruguay or Brazil until the final, something that’s only done their chances a big boost.

Darwin Dominant in front of Goal

Darwin Nunez has been one of the most form forward players at the Copa America thus far, with the Liverpool man leading the golden boot standings alongside Latauro Martinez, Folarin Balogun and Maximiliano Araujo.

He’s scored in both games so far and has a pretty strong record for Uruguay overall, bagging 12 in his 24 games for them at this point in his career, an impressive return at international level.

Nunez has scored in all of his last seven games for his national side, bagging 10 goals in the process, with the Reds striker being the most form scorer at the tournament given this.

This run includes goals against the likes of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, with Nunez showing he’s capable of scoring no matter the quality of their opponents.

Uruguay have been the highest scorers at the tournament so far with eight goals in two games, something that’s down to the way they play under Marcelo Bielsa.

They’re averaging 2.1 xG per game so far, the highest out of any team at the tournament, with Nunez receiving 1.6 of this so far.