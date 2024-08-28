Gunners gunning for City: Three Things we learnt from last weekend's Premier League action

The second weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League season is behind us now, with Arsenal’s win over Aston Villa catching our expert’s eye.

The Gunners maintained their 100% start to the campaign with a 2-0 win away at Villa Park, with this now meaning they’re joint-top of the league alongside rivals Man City following this.

Alongside this, Mohamed Salah’s performance, as well as Chelsea’s win over Wolves, caught the eyes of our expert, who’s picked out three bets worth looking into following last weekend’s games.

Gunners Hot on City’s Tail

Arsenal navigated their first true test of the campaign on Saturday as they secured a fairly comfortable win against a Villa side that many are tipping to compete for a top four spot this season.

They did suffer a few scares during the game, however Mikel Arteta’s side still managed to run out winners and secure their second win in as many games this term.

Their odds have dropped slightly following this win, with the north London side now just 13/8 to pip Man City to the title this term.

The Gunners have a 100% record so far this term and are yet to concede a goal, with their strength at the back set to be the difference between them and any other side that’s set to challenge City in the PL title race this year.

City themselves have six points from six as well, however their odds are still the same despite one of these being an away win against Chelsea.

Salah Leading the Chasing Pack

Mohamed Salah has been in great form so far this term, with the Egyptian scoring in both of his side’s games so far as well as an assist.

He’s currently third in the running for the PL Golden Boot, with the winger just behind Erling Haaland and Noni Madueke following their respective hat-tricks last weekend.

It’s probably beyond Salah’s ability to pip Haaland to the golden boot this term, however given how he’s started we should see him finish as runner-up.

He’s currently 4.50 to win the PL Golden Boot without Haaland this season, a great price for a player who’s one of the most consistent and dangerous players in the league.

He’s scored at least 18 PL goals in all of his seasons at Anfield, with the forward showing no signs of slowing down if his performances this term are anything to go off.

Chelsea Deceptively Good

Enzo Maresca secured his first win as Chelsea manager last weekend as his Blues side beat Wolves 6-2 in what was a clinical display from the west London outfit.

Their odds to make the top four are now just 2.75, however we wouldn’t be getting carried away just yet despite their convincing win on Sunday.

The Blues scored six goals from just two xG, with Chelsea even creating less than their opponents Wolves, who created just over two throughout the 90 minutes.

This level of finishing is hugely unsustainable, with the Blues finding themselves somewhat fortunate to win the game in the manner that they did over the weekend.

Before jumping into any Chelsea outright bets, we’d advise on waiting a few more weeks first to get a better understanding of exactly how good they look to be this term.