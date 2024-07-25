Bet Against Bayer: 3.50 Leverkusen outright market worth avoiding ahead for 2024/25 Bundesliga season

Bayer Leverkusen won an invincible Bundesliga title last year, however despite this our expert is betting against them for the 2024/25 campaign.

Leverkusen surprised everyone last season by claiming their first-ever Bundesliga title without losing any of their 34 league outings throughout the campaign.

They’re set to be challenged heavily by Bayern Munich this time around following last season’s outcome, with our expert backing Bayern to deny Leverkusen back-to-back titles in the 2024/25 season.

Bundesliga 2024/25 Winner Odds

Odds courtesy of Parimatch. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Bundesliga Title Odds Bayern Munich 1.50 Bayer Leverkusen 3.50 Borussia Dortmund 11.00 RB Leipzig 13.00 VFB Stuttgart 41.00

Bolstered Bayern

One of the main reasons Leverkusen were able to win the Bundesliga last year at such a canter was the fact that Bayern Munich had a less than stellar season.

The German giants finished third last term, 18 points behind Leverkusen, a result that was largely down to their poor defence.

They allowed the most goals out of any side in the top five and 21 more than champions Leverkusen, with Bayern doing their bit to rectify this for the 2024/25 campaign.

The signings of defenders Eric Dier and Hiroki Ito give Bayern solid depth at centre back, whilst the transfer of Joao Palhinha gives their defence some much needed protection.

Michael Olise is also another excellent addition to their already strong attack, with Bayern now just one or two moves away from having a squad capable of competing on all fronts this term.

Champions League Taking its Toll

Leverkusen will be in the 2024/25 Champions League after last season’s heroics, something that could end up costing them a shot at the league title in the long run.

Bayer were in Europe last year in the form of the Europa League, however that’s a competition where they can afford to not play their strongest side every game given the quality of opposition is lower than what they’ll be facing in the Champions League.

The CL has even more games this term, with eight group games on offer instead of six, something that’ll only add to the straight that’s set to be put on Leverkusen’s squad this term.

Transfers Troubles Could be Afoot

As is always the case when a team like Leverkusen wins the league, their best players get linked with the top teams from all around Europe.

This has been apparent with Leverkusen so far this summer, with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo have all been linked with moves away from the club over the past few weeks and months.

These three aforementioned stars were some of the most important players in Leverkusen’s title charge last year, with any of their departures set to hurt their chances of retaining their title this time around.