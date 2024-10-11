WWE Live UK 2024: Tour dates, lineup, locations, tickets & more

Don't miss your chance to see WWE Superstars live in the flesh

UK fans, this is your chance to see your favourite WWE superstars live in the flesh because WWE is coming to town with the WWE Live UK tour, which will take place up and down the country across October and November 2024.

The two-month tour will take the WWE Superstars to several cities in England, Wales, and Ireland, including Cardiff, Liverpool, Newcastle, Dublin, London, Nottingham, and Sheffield. For the first time ever, the tour will include a stop in Manchester at the Co-op Live stadium.

So, if you're looking to seize this fantastic opportunity and see your favourite stars live in action, GOAL brings you everything you need to know below.

When is the WWE Live UK tour?

WWE will return to the UK in October and continue until November 2024. The table below is your one-stop pit for all the key dates and venues where WWE UK events will take place:

Date Venue City Sunday 13th October Utilita Arena Cardiff Monday 14th October M&S Bank Arena Liverpool Tuesday 15th October Utilita Arena Newcastle Wednesday 16th October Co-op Live Manchester Sunday 3rd November 3Arena Dublin Monday 4th November The 02 Arena London Tuesday 5th November Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Wednesday 6th November Utilita Arena Sheffield

Who is going to be at the WWE Live UK?

WWE fans, get ready because you're going to see some of the best WWE Superstars for the UK tour, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE Women’s Champion Bayley.

Also included in the lineup are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and many more.

How to get WWE Live UK tickets

WWE Live UK tour tickets are now live on Ticketmaster for all the events. The price ranges from £42 to £447 on a higher scale.

Some events already have limited ticket availability, but there are plenty of others for which you can still find a broad range of tickets.

How to watch WWE Live UK tour

Unfortunately, the WWE Live UK tour events will not be filmed for those in the UK without tickets or abroad. The only way fans will be able to see the WWE Live UK events is by being in attendance. So, don't miss out and get your last-minute tickets now, whilst they're still available.