+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cody RhodesGetty Images
Get tickets to WWE Live at ticketmaster
Renuka Odedra

WWE Live UK 2024: Tour dates, lineup, locations, tickets & more

Don't miss your chance to see WWE Superstars live in the flesh

UK fans, this is your chance to see your favourite WWE superstars live in the flesh because WWE is coming to town with the WWE Live UK tour, which will take place up and down the country across October and November 2024.

WWE Live UK tickets on Ticketmaster
Buy now

The two-month tour will take the WWE Superstars to several cities in England, Wales, and Ireland, including Cardiff, Liverpool, Newcastle, Dublin, London, Nottingham, and Sheffield. For the first time ever, the tour will include a stop in Manchester at the Co-op Live stadium.

So, if you're looking to seize this fantastic opportunity and see your favourite stars live in action, GOAL brings you everything you need to know below.

Article continues below

When is the WWE Live UK tour?

WWE will return to the UK in October and continue until November 2024. The table below is your one-stop pit for all the key dates and venues where WWE UK events will take place:

Date VenueCity
Sunday 13th October Utilita Arena Cardiff
Monday 14th October M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
Tuesday 15th October Utilita ArenaNewcastle
Wednesday 16th October Co-op Live Manchester
Sunday 3rd November 3Arena Dublin
Monday 4th November The 02 Arena London
Tuesday 5th November Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Wednesday 6th November Utilita Arena Sheffield

Who is going to be at the WWE Live UK?

Bayley WWEGetty Images

WWE fans, get ready because you're going to see some of the best WWE Superstars for the UK tour, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE Women’s Champion Bayley.

Also included in the lineup are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and many more.

How to get WWE Live UK tickets

WWE Live UK tickets on Ticketmaster
Buy now

WWE Live UK tour tickets are now live on Ticketmaster for all the events. The price ranges from £42 to £447 on a higher scale.

Some events already have limited ticket availability, but there are plenty of others for which you can still find a broad range of tickets.

How to watch WWE Live UK tour

Randy Orton Getty Images

Unfortunately, the WWE Live UK tour events will not be filmed for those in the UK without tickets or abroad. The only way fans will be able to see the WWE Live UK events is by being in attendance. So, don't miss out and get your last-minute tickets now, whilst they're still available.

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Yes, WWE Live UK will include six events in England, including Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Nottingham, and Sheffield.

Liverpool will be the second stop on the WWE Live UK tour, taking place on October 14th at the M&S Bank Arena.

WWE Live UK tour tickets are now live on Ticketmaster for all the events. The price ranges from as low as £42 all the way on the higher scale up to £447.

The price points depend on the location of the seats and any add-ons that may be included in the ticket price, such as suite packages and hospitality.