West Ham vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

West Ham United square off against SC Freiburg in their UEFA Europa League Group A finale on Thursday night, knowing a draw would be enough to seal top spot and a place in the last 16.

Both sides have rattled off four wins out of five in Group A and are locked on 12 points at the top of the standings. There's a huge prize on offer for the top side, who will skip the next knockout playoff round and head straight for the last 16.

The Hammers are coming off the back of the heaviest defeat of the season after they were thrashed 5-0 at the hands of Fulham, but could bounce back and earn all three points here.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have also secured their spot in the knockout rounds and eked out a narrow 1-0 win in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg on Saturday. They thrashed Olympiakos 5-0 in their last Europa League outing and have gone four games without defeat across all competitions.

West Ham vs Freiburg kick-off time

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: London Stadium

The game between West Ham and Freiburg will be played at the London Stadium on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch West Ham vs Freiburg online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham boss David Moyes gave his side two days off after suffering a humbling to Fulham over the weekend in a bid to battle fatigue issue. He will remain without the services of starting striker Michail Antonio (knee), with the forward not expected back until late December.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (wrist) has picked up a knock, but Moyes is likely to stick with Lukasz Fabianksi regardless.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Palmieri; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Freiburg team news

Freiburg will be without as many as five players for Thursday's trip to the London Stadium. Christian Gunter, Yannik Keitel, Lukas Kubler, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and Maximilian Philipp are all sidelined due to ongoing injuries, while Kenneth Schmidt is also unlikely to feature due to an abdominal issue.

Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Rohl; Gregoritsch

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Müller, Uphoff Defenders: Ginter, Lienhart, Sildillia, Makengo, Gulde, Rosenfelder, Lungwitz Midfielders: Sallai, Doan, Grifo, Eggestein, Höfler, Weißhaupt, Röhl, Keitel, Rudlin Forwards: Gregoritsch, Adamu, Höler, Breunig

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/10/23 Freiburg 1-2 West Ham UEFA Europa League

