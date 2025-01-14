How to watch today's West Ham vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Graham Potter will be in charge of his first Premier League game as West Ham boss as the Hammers play hosts to Fulham at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

Potter's first game in charge of West Ham resulted in a FA Cup exit following a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa over the weekend, while Fulham are coming off a 4-1 FA Cup third round win over Watford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between West Ham and Fulham will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 4.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Fulham will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 14, in the UK.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Emerson, Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug remain sidelined through injuries, but Vladimir Coufal and Carlos Soler could shake off their issues that saw them miss the Villa loss.

Edson Alvarez could be involved despite being linked with a move to Monaco, while Danny Ings is expected lead the line.

Fulham team news

The Cottagers boss Marco Silva will be without Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson due to injuries, while Sander Berge and Rodrigo Muniz are doubts.

Following the changes in the FA Cup game, the likes of Issa Diop, Raul Jimenez, Tom Cairney, Calvin Bassey, Bernd Leno and Harry Wilson can all expect recalls to the XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links