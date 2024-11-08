+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watford FC v Blackburn Rovers FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Championship
team-logo
Vicarage Road Stadium
team-logo
Watch on Sky Sports
GOAL

How to watch today's Watford vs Oxford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipWatford vs OxfordWatfordOxford

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Oxford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford will take on Oxford in the Championship at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Friday.

Watford are sixth in the league standings with 22 points, eight behind league leaders Sunderland. They have two wins and three defeats in their last five games, signalling an inconsistent run of form. After hammering Sheffield Wednesday 6-2 a week ago, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Swansea in their last outing.

After going eight games without a win, Oxford finally managed to grab three points in their last outing, with Hidde ter Avest scoring in the 1-0 win over Hull City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Watford vs Oxford online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Watford vs Oxford kick-off time

Date:November 8, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Vicarage Road Stadium

The match will be played at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Watford will be missing midfielder Moussa Sissoko on Friday due to suspension.

Defender Francisco Sierralta is serving a one-match ban after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season on Tuesday.

Angelo Ogbonna and Tom Dele-Bashiru are sidelined with injuries.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Ebosele, Pollock, Porteous, Larouci; Ince, Dwomoh, Kayembe; Sema, Bayo, Chakvetadze.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bachmann, Bond
Defenders:Ngakia, Porteous, Pollock, Almeida, Tikvic, Morris, Ebosele, Larouci, Andrews
Midfielders:Chakvetadze, Louza, Sema, Dwomoh, Kayembe
Forwards:Ince, Vata, Bayo, Doumbia, Baah

Oxford team news

Oxford United are also managing a lengthy injury list, with key midfielder Cameron Brannagan still out.

Brannagan is joined in the treatment room by Joe Bennett, Przemyslaw Placheta, Matt Phillips, Kyle Edwards, and Siriki Dembele.

Oxford United possible XI: Cumming; Ter Avest, Long, Moore, Brown; Vaulks, El Mizouni; Goodrham, Rodrigues, Ebiowei; Harris.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cumming, Eastwood, Ingram
Defenders:Long, Brown, Moore, Leigh, Currie, Kioso, Thorniley, Golding
Midfielders:Vaulks, McEachran, Phillips, Sibley, El Mizouni, Dale, McGuane, Goodrham, Johnson
Forwards:Ebiowei, Harris, Goodwin, Rodrigues, Woltman, O'Donkor, Scarlett

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
15/09/20Oxford United 1 - 1 Watford (won on penalties)Carabao Cup
13/03/99Oxford United 0 - 0 WatfordChampionship
07/11/98Watford 2 - 0 Oxford UnitedChampionship
05/03/94Watford 2 - 1 Oxford UnitedChampionship
28/08/93Oxford United 2 - 3 WatfordChampionship

Useful links

Advertisement