How to watch today's Wales vs Ireland Women's European Championship playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the European Championship Qualification match between Wales and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Republic of Ireland Women's team stands on the cusp of securing qualification for consecutive major tournaments as they prepare for a pivotal two-legged playoff final against Wales Women. The opening leg is scheduled to take place on home turf this Friday.

This clash marks the start of Ireland’s campaign to earn their maiden appearance at the European Championship. They clinched their spot in the playoff final via the Nations League pathway, producing an emphatic 9-0 aggregate win over Georgia in the semi-finals. A convincing 3-0 home victory in the first leg set the tone, extending Ireland’s winning run to three matches.

Ireland will need to harness all the momentum gained from their recent form, as Wales are expected to provide a much sterner challenge. The Welsh side reached the playoff final by topping their League B group and navigating a gruelling 3-2 aggregate win over Slovakia. Their latest match—a 2-0 home triumph—came after extra time secured their place in this decisive tie.

Wales are chasing a landmark achievement as they bid to qualify for a major tournament for the first time. They also have an opportunity to improve their record against Ireland, having won just three of their 11 prior meetings. With Ireland boasting five victories in this fixture, the hosts will look to maintain their dominance in this crucial encounter.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match between Wales and Ireland will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC One Wales and BBC Sport.

Wales vs Ireland kick-off time

European Championship Qualification - Women's EURO Qualification Final Stage Cardiff City Stadium

The match between Wales and Ireland will be played at the Cardiff Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm GMT on Friday, November 29, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Wales topped Group B to secure their play-off spot. They edged past Slovakia in a dramatic extra-time finish, with Ceri Holland of Liverpool netting the decisive goal just eight minutes from the final whistle. The 3-2 aggregate win keeps their dream alive of qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Jess Fishlock, Wales' most-capped player and record goal-scorer, was instrumental in their semi-final triumph against Slovakia. Despite battling recent fitness issues stemming from a leg injury sustained while representing Seattle Reign, Fishlock made a crucial impact, showcasing her resilience and experience when her team needed it most.

Ireland team news

Eileen Gleeson's team secured their place in the play-off stage via the Nations League. Despite finishing at the foot of a challenging group that included powerhouses like France, Sweden, and England, their position in Group A ensured a spot in the play-offs. They cruised past Georgia in the semi-finals, claiming an emphatic 6-0 win on the road before wrapping up the tie with a commanding 3-0 victory at Tallaght Stadium, sealing their progression to the final stage.

However, Gleeson will be missing key players due to injuries, including Louise Quinn, Ellen Molloy, Lucy Quinn, and Jess Ziu. On a brighter note, the squad has been bolstered by the return of Megan Campbell and Ruesha Littlejohn, providing a timely boost ahead of the crucial fixtures.

