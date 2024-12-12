How to watch today's Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

are set to travel to Czechia for a Europa League showdown against Viktoria Plzen. The two unbeaten sides are expected to engage in a fiercely contested encounter.

United's Europa League campaign has been far from smooth sailing. Despite remaining undefeated, their opening three matches—all draws—against FC Twente, Porto, and Fenerbahce under Erik ten Hag left fans underwhelmed. However, momentum has shifted recently, with United securing back-to-back victories under different leadership. Ruud van Nistelrooy guided the team to triumph over PAOK, while Ruben Amorim earned a thrilling 3-2 win against Bodo/Glimt in his Old Trafford debut. Despite their resurgence, the Red Devils sit 12th in the standings, just one point shy of an automatic last-16 berth.

Viktoria Plzen enter Thursday's clash level on points with their English counterparts, buoyed by confidence from consecutive wins against Real Sociedad and Dinamo Kiev.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 2.

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Doosan Arena Plzen

The UEFA Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United will be played at Doosan Arena Plzen in Pilsen, Czechia.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, December 12 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Viktoria Plzen team news

Viktoria Plzen face a defensive setback with Svetozar Markovic unavailable after being hospitalized for tests following an injury during last weekend's triumph over Karvina. Meanwhile, Prince Kwabena Adu remains absent, having missed the previous five matches due to visa complications.

Experienced winger Jan Sykora has yet to feature this season as he continues to recover from injury, joining long-term absentees Christophe Kabongo and Rafiu Durosinmi in the treatment room. Adding to their challenges, Cory Sene is ineligible after being omitted from Plzen's Europa League squad.

Leading the line for Plzen, Matej Vydra is a familiar name for English football fans, having plied his trade with Burnley, Derby County, and Watford. The striker has already found the back of the net twice in this Europa League campaign, showcasing his pedigree.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United remain without Luke Shaw, who is sidelined with a persistent muscle issue. Defenders Victor Lindelof (groin) and Jonny Evans (knock) are also doubtful, with their fitness to be evaluated closer to kickoff.

Under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, United are striving to perfect their 3-4-2-1 formation. Amad Diallo has been a bright spot, excelling in the wing-back role, but there are still areas in need of fine-tuning. Encouragingly, United’s strikers have begun finding their rhythm in front of goal, a positive sign for the team moving forward.

