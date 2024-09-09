How to watch today's Turkiye vs Iceland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Turkey will take on Iceland in the Nations League at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Monday.
Iceland beat Montenegro 2-0 in their first group game and will be hoping they can claim two wins in a row. Turkey, on the other hand, were held by Wales in their opener and will be chasing three points this time around.
How to watch Turkey vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Viaplay's YouTube channel in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Turkey vs Iceland kick-off time
|Date:
|September 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Gursel Aksel Stadium
The match will be played at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Turkey team news
Turkey will be without Burak Yilmaz on Monday due to suspension after his red card in the goalless draw against Wales. Head coach Vincenzo Montella is expected to stick with his five-man defense, calling for more attacking contributions from the wing-backs.
Turkey possible starting lineup: Gunok; Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Bardakci, Muldur; Calhanoglu, Kokcu, Yuksek, Yildiz; Guler
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bayındır, Günok, Çakır, Şengezer
|Defenders:
|Kadıoğlu, Söyüncü, Demiral, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Çelik, Müldür, Kaplan, Akaydın, Topçu, Elmalı
|Midfielders:
|Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Aktürkoğlu, Kökçü, Kahveci, Yazıcı, Uzun, Özcan, Yüksek, Yokuşlu, Dinkçi
|Forwards:
|Yıldız, Kılıçsoy, Akgün, Tosun, Yıldırım, Hekimoglu, Nayir
Iceland team news
Iceland’s head coach Age Hareide is unlikely to make changes following their strong performance last time out. Orri Oskarsson, the Real Sociedad forward who netted his third international goal recently, is poised to lead the attack once again.
Iceland possible starting lineup: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Hermansson, Gretarsson, Tomasson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordason, Thorsteinsson; G Sigurdsson; Oksarsson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ólafsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson
|Defenders:
|Sampsted, Friðriksson, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Finnsson, Tómasson, Grétarsson
|Midfielders:
|Magnússon, Guðmundsson, Sigurðsson, Sigurðsson, Willumsson, Þórðarson, Anderson, Jóhannesson, Traustason, Ellertsson
|Forwards:
|Óskarsson, Þorsteinsson, Guðjohnsen
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|14/11/19
|Türkiye 0 - 0 Iceland
|Euro qualifiers
|12/06/19
|Iceland 2 - 1 Türkiye
|Euro qualifiers
|07/10/17
|Türkiye 0 - 3 Iceland
|World Cup qualifiers
|10/10/16
|Iceland 2 - 0 Türkiye
|World Cup qualifiers
|14/10/15
|Türkiye 1 - 0 Iceland
|Euro qualifiers