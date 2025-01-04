How to watch today's Tottenham vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur kick off the New Year with a pivotal home encounter against a high-flying Newcastle United on Saturday.

Consistency has been a rare commodity for Spurs this season, with their form proving to be as erratic as it is unpredictable. While Ange Postecoglou's side pulled off a stunning triumph over Manchester City on their travels, they've struggled to build on that success, managing just one victory in their last six outings. This run includes four defeats and a solitary draw, leaving them languishing in 12th place after 18 games.

Adding to their woes, Spurs have been far from convincing at home, failing to register a win in their last four fixtures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which includes three losses and a draw.

Over on Tyneside, Eddie Howe's Newcastle United have also endured a challenging spell, winning just twice in an 11-game stretch marked by five defeats. However, the Magpies seem to have regained their footing, stringing together four consecutive Premier League victories.

This resurgence has catapulted them to fifth place, rekindling their aspirations of securing a top-four finish for a second successive season. These contrasting narratives underscore the ever-changing dynamics of the Premier League, where maintaining consistency remains a tall order.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tottenham vs Newcastle kick-off time

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Newcastle will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, January 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Spurs head into this match on the back of a 2-2 stalemate with Wolves, a game they arguably should have won. Missed opportunities once again proved costly, though Ange Postecoglou's tactical tweak to deploy two defensive midfielders instead of the usual attacking pair added a layer of unpredictability that Spurs have often lacked this season.

Injuries and suspensions continue to disrupt Spurs’ plans. While Djed Spence returns after completing his suspension, Rodrigo Bentancur is unavailable after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season. The loss of Destiny Udogie to a hamstring injury is another significant setback. Sergio Reguilon, who showed glimpses of promise against Wolves, could get some minutes, potentially marking his final appearance for Spurs.

The good news for Tottenham is the expected return of James Maddison to the starting lineup. Having been rested for the last two games, the creative midfielder will be eager to make his mark. With his yellow card tally reset, Maddison, the club's leading scorer this season, will aim to add to his goal contributions.

However, Spurs remain without key players Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, and Udogie, adding to Postecoglou’s selection headaches as he seeks a much-needed upturn in fortunes.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are dealing with their share of absences, with Sven Botman, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson unavailable. Additionally, Fabian Schar is suspended, paving the way for Lloyd Kelly to step into the lineup. Kelly, previously linked with a move to Tottenham, hasn’t featured since November, and his lack of match sharpness could present an opportunity for Spurs to capitalize on.

Alexander Isak's rich vein of form has made him one of the hottest properties in European football. The 25-year-old Swede striker scored his 13th goal of the season in the 2-0 win at Manchester United amid continued speculation over his future.

