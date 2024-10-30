How to watch today's Tottenham vs Manchester City Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tottenham will take on Manchester City in the Round-of-16 of the Carabao Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.
Spurs are heading into this fixture on the back of a shock defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend and will be desperate to bounce back from that result. Manchester City are unbeaten in the league and have been excellent so far this season - they will be considered as the favourites in this contest.
How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Tottenham vs Manchester City kick-off time
|Date:
|October 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.15 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Tottenham are likely to be without Son Heung-min, who has missed the last two matches due to a thigh injury.
Djed Spence is also sidelined with a groin issue and is expected to return only in late November.
Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison; Werner, Johnson, Richarlison
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven
|Midfielders:
|Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert
Manchester City team news
For Manchester City, key players Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker remain out due to injuries.
Oscar Bobb is sidelined until the New Year, and Rodri will miss the remainder of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.
City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he will prioritise the team's health ahead of the mid-week game. Fans can expect to see a rotated starting lineup.
Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Braithwaite, Ake; O'Reilly; Savio, McAtee, Gundogan, Nunes; Foden
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
|Midfielders:
|Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Doku, Savinho
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15/05/24
|Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Manchester City
|Premier League
|27/01/24
|Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Manchester City
|FA Cup
|03/12/23
|Manchester City 3 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|05/02/23
|Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Manchester City
|Premier League
|20/01/23
|Manchester City 4 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League