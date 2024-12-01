How to watch today's Torino vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Locked in a fierce battle for Serie A supremacy, Napoli will continue their pursuit of reclaiming the league title with a trip to face Torino on Sunday afternoon.

Napoli climbed back to the top of the table with a hard-fought 1-0 win in the season's first Derby del Sole, spoiling Claudio Ranieri's emotional return to Roma's dugout. The victory showcased Napoli’s resilience as they aim to maintain their momentum.

Torino, however, enter the match with confidence, having avoided defeat against Napoli in both encounters last season. This ended a previous streak of five consecutive losses to the Campanian club. Should they avoid defeat on Sunday, Torino will achieve a three-match unbeaten run against Napoli for the first time since 2012.

Torino vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A match between Torino and SSC Napoli will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off a t2 pm GMT on Sunday, December 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Alessandro Buongiorno, a product of Torino's academy with 99 league appearances to his name, will anchor the defence as the hosts look to frustrate their high-flying visitors.

Torino will be without Perr Schuurs and Duvan Zapata, who are both sidelined as they recover from ACL injuries. However, Ivan Ilic could make a return to the squad after a spell out with a hamstring issue.

In the attacking department, Che Adams is set to partner Antonio Sanabria, a player with a knack for scoring against Napoli. Sanabria has found the net in three of his last four Serie A games against the Azzurri, including both meetings last season, making him a key threat for Torino on Sunday.

SSC Napoli team news

On the other side, for Napoli, the only likely absentee is backup full-back Pasquale Mazzocchi, who suffered a leg injury in their last outing. As a result, Antonio Conte is expected to stick with the same starting XI. With no European commitments this season, Conte has kept his lineup largely consistent, particularly in defence. In midfield, Scott McTominay continues to provide energetic runs in support of a dynamic front three.

Napoli’s attack will feature Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Matteo Politano, and Romelu Lukaku, who is eager to add to his impressive record of nine-goal contributions against Torino in Serie A. Kvaratskhelia, a creative force and rumoured transfer target for Manchester United, remains a key figure in Napoli's offensive setup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

