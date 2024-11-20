How to watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Everything you need to know about the Vegas Grand Prix

The 2024 Formula One season is flying by, and we’re down to the final stretch, just three races left over the next three weekends. Kicking things off is the much-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, the last US race of the year and only its second-ever outing.

Last year, the Vegas GP was a showstopper, with drivers tearing up the iconic Strip under the neon lights, even if things got off to a bumpy start with that infamous loose manhole cover during practice. This time around, the stakes are even higher. The race lands at a make-or-break moment in what’s been the most thrilling championship battle since 2021.

Max Verstappen is sitting pretty at the top of the standings, thanks to a jaw-dropping performance in Brazil earlier this month that stretched his lead to a hefty 62 points. But while Lando Norris’s title hopes have taken a hit, he’s not out of the running just yet. Meanwhile, the constructor’s championship is heating up, with McLaren barely holding off Ferrari and Red Bull. It’s all still up for grabs, so buckle up - it’s going to be a wild ride!

So, how can you catch all the action across yet another busy F1 weekend from the UK? GOAL provides information on where to watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, including channel, timings, and recommended packages for those looking to soak up all the action.

Where can I watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. The British satellite network broadcaster has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2012 when they introduced their standalone channel for coverage. That includes not just the main race itself but also coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel among varied forms, while other British services, such as Virgin Media, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account.

Where is the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will occur at a street circuit in the city's heart that lends the race its name. Staged for the second time, the track measures 6.201 km and is set to run 50 laps, bypassing the brand-new MSG Sphere and heading down the Las Vegas Strip.

Formula One will return to the strip after debuting at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit last season. Previously, the Las Vegas Strip played host to the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, which was won by Italian Michele Alboreto, perhaps most famously associated with his victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. John Watson and Eddie Cheever completed the podium.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from November 22nd through November 24th, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is unavailable in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

Can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the Las Vegas Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the Sky Go app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription can also record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.