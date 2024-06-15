How to watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the cruiserweight title contest live from London this weekend

WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith will look to avenge the lone professional loss of his career when he puts his title on the line in a grudge match against Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park, London, this coming Saturday.

The Briton elevated himself to a world title with victory over Lawrence Okolie in May last year and followed it up with a successful defence against Mateusz Masternak after the latter was forced to retire in the eighth round last December.

That has set up a rematch with the one man to hand him a defeat so far, though, with fellow countryman Riakporhe arriving with an unbeaten record that has earned him a world title shot under the bright lights of Crystal Palace’s home stadium.

Article continues below

Billam-Smith lost to Riakporhe by a split decision when the pair met in 2019, but five years later, there is still much to be settled between them at the top of what promises to be another blockbuster bill of boxing action from inside the ring.

So, how can you catch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to give you all the details you need to know about how to watch Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe fight this Saturday.

When is Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2?

Getty Images

Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe will face off on Saturday, June 15, with the fight due to take place at Selhurst Park in London, United Kingdom, just under a dozen miles from where the former was born in Epsom.

The undercard is expected to begin at 19:00 BST, with the ringwalk for the pair’s clash anticipated at 22:00 BST.

How to watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch and stream Chris Billam-Smith versus Richard Riakporhe through Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.

To sign up for Sky Sports, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost too.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe Cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain vs Jack Massey Light heavyweight Ben Whittaker vs Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka Light heavyweight Dan Azeez vs Hrvoje Sep Women’s bantamweight Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek Cruiserweight Deevorn Miller vs Edwin Mosquera

FAQs

Getty Images

What are Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe’s professional fight records?

Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe meet with a pair of near-flawless professional records between them to date, having contested a combined 37 fights and earned a total of 36 wins, with just one loss.

Billam-Smith has a 19-1 record and has earned 13 of his victories via knockout, laying out his formidable pedigree to date. The only bout he has not won was his split decision loss to Riakporhe in July 2019.

Riakporhe has a 17-0 record and has been unbeaten since turning professional in 2016. Thirteen of his wins, including his last five, have come by knockout, and only one fight has progressed beyond the sixth round in that time.

When did Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe last fight?

Chris Billam-Smith last fought in December 2023, when he took on Mateusz Masternak to defend his WBO cruiserweight title at Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, United Kingdom. He retained his belt after the latter retired in the eighth round.

Richard Riakporhe last fought in November 2023, when he faced Dylan Bregeon at The Halls, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. He won by knockout in the second round to set up his rematch with Billam-Smith.

Is there a title on the line between Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe?

There is indeed a title on the line between Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe, with the pair set to compete for the former’s WBO cruiserweight title when they face off this coming week.

Billam-Smith won the title against Lawrence Okolie in May last year and has mounted one defence so far.

Will there be another fight between Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe?

Even with their second encounter yet to unfold, it seems hard to deny that the lure of a trilogy fight could prove too much for both Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe to resist.

If Billam-Smith claims his long-sought revenge, both men may want a third bout to determine the true victor. If Riakporhe instead triumphs, Billam-Smith could push for a rematch to reclaim his WBO crown.