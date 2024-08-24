How to watch today's St Mirren vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Mirren and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will be back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend when they face St. Mirren at SMiSA Stadium on Sunday, aiming to secure their fourth consecutive victory and maintain their perfect start to the new season.

Under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic currently lead the Scottish Premiership and are chasing their fourth straight league title and 14th in 15 seasons. They won their first two league games and advanced to the quarter-finals of the League Cup last weekend.

St Mirren, meanwhile, are already seven matches into their season due to their participation in the Conference League qualifiers. Their campaign began positively, with an unbeaten run in their initial four games across all competitions.

However, the last three games have been less favourable for Stephen Robinson's side. They were knocked out of Europe by Norwegian team Brann, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the Premiership, and were eliminated from the League Cup by Dundee United in the second round.

Currently, St Mirren are sixth in the Premiership, having won one and lost one of their first two league games. Facing the three-time defending champions while on a three-game winless streak might not be the ideal scenario for them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Mirren vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm BST Venue: SMiSA Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers will be played at Smisa Stadium in Paisley, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm BST on Sunday, August 25, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

St Mirren are still dealing with a number of injury concerns ahead of the upcoming match, as midfielders Caolan Boyd-Munce and Dennis Adeniran remained sidelined during last weekend's clash with Dundee United, joining the likes of Greg Kiltie, Connor McMenamin, and Mark O'Hara on the injury list.

Should these players remain unavailable, Fraser Taylor is expected to once again partner with Roland Idowu and Oisin Smyth in the midfield. Meanwhile, the defensive trio will likely consist of Alex Iacovitti, Alex Gogic, and Marcus Fraser, maintaining the same backline as before.

In the attacking front, Toyosi Olusanya should retain his spot, having already netted three goals this season. If manager Stephen Robinson opts to continue with a 3-5-2 formation, there will be competition between Jonah Ayunga and Mikael Mandron—who was the Saints' leading scorer with 11 goals last season—to join him up front.

St Mirren possible XI: Balcombe; Fraser, Gogic, Iacovitti; Rooney, Smyth, Taylor, Idowu, Tanser; Mandron, Olusanya

Position Players Goalkeepers: Balcombe, Urminsky, Kelly Defenders: Gogić, Rooney, Fraser, Iacovitti, Taylor, Kenny Midfielders: Phillips, O'Hara, Adeniran, Boyd-Munce, Bwomono, Idowu, Brown, Smyth, Tanser, Taylor, Mooney Forwards: Ayunga, Scott, Olusanya, Mandron, McMenamin, Kiltie, Sutherland, Jamieson, Gilmartin

Celtic team news

Celtic are expected to head to Paisley on Sunday with a fully fit squad, and Brendan Rodgers may decide to stick with the same starting lineup that secured a 3-1 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup last weekend. Daizen Maeda is poised to lead the attack once more, having scored twice in Kyogo Furuhashi's absence during that match.

Although there is competition from Adam Idah and Luis Palma, James Forrest and Nicolas Kuhn are likely to complete the front three, with Kuhn having found the net in each of the three matches this season, equaling his goal tally from last season.

In midfield, Matt O'Riley, who topped the team's scoring charts with 18 goals last season, is expected to continue playing a key role, despite rumours of interest from other clubs in the Danish international. Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate are also likely to retain their spots in the lineup.

Nicolas Kuhn has been in sensational form for Celtic this season, with three goals and two assists in his first three games. It’s hard to imagine him not extending his impressive run to four games on Sunday lunchtime.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor; Kuhn, Maeda, Forrest

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sinisalo, Bain, Siegrist Defenders: Taylor, Lagerbielke, Scales, Nawrocki, Kobayashi, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: Holm, McCarthy, Kwon, Iwata, Shaw, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Yang, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn, M. Johnston

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/05/24 Celtic 3-2 St. Mirren Scottish Premiership 13/04/24 Celtic 3-0 St. Mirren Scottish Premiership 11/02/24 St. Mirren 0-2 Celtic Scottish Cup 02/01/24 St. Mirren 0-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership 02/11/23 Celtic 2-1 St. Mirren Scottish Premiership

