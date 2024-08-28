How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Slovan Bratislava and FC Midtjylland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With the aggregate score tied following a fiercely contested first leg, Slovan Bratislava and FC Midtjylland will face off on Wednesday night for a place in the Champions League group stage.

The Sky Blues earned a hard-fought draw in Denmark, which might position the Wolves as slight underdogs heading into this decisive encounter.

Vladimir Weiss's side has already dispatched Struga, Celje, and APOEL to reach this point, leaving them just one victory shy of entering the lucrative new league phase of the Champions League. The Slovak powerhouses prepared for this crucial match with a 2-0 triumph over Banska Bystrica on Sunday, keeping their perfect start to the domestic season intact.

The visitors, on the other hand, are striving to secure their second-ever appearance in the Champions League proper, having previously competed in the group stage during the 2020-21 season.

Thomas Thomasberg's troops mounted an impressive second-half rally to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sonderjyske in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs FC Midtjylland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Slovan Bratislava vs FC Midtjylland kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Tehelne Pole Stadion SK

The match will be played at the Tehelne Pole Stadion SK on Wednesday, August 28, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Slovan Bratislava team news

After being substituted inside the 22 minutes of the first leg last weekend, 24-year-old Sharani Zuberu remains a doubt for Slovan Bratislava in this upcoming match. Consequently, the Sky Blues may need to find a new option at left-back, with Matus Vojtko being the most probable candidate to step into the position.

Although Marrony has recently returned to training, he is unlikely to be fit enough to feature for Midtjylland in their playoff showdown in Slovakia.

Slovan Bratislava possible XI: Takac; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Vojtko; Bajric, Kucka, Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss; Strelec

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mikoláš, Trnovský, Hrdina, Takáč Defenders: Voet, Kashia, Wimmer, Bajrić, Murár, Medveděv, Vojtko, Blackman Midfielders: Marko, Mišovič, Weiss, Tolić, Barseghyan, Mateáš, Mustafić, Kucka, Szöke, Savvidis Forwards: Isaac, Strelec, Marcelli, Mak, Sharani, Metsoko

FC Midtjylland team news

The visitors will be without Victor Bak, who participated in two Superliga matches this summer before being sidelined by injury. Having contributed four goals in six Superliga appearances this season, Oliver Sorensen will be eager to bring his impressive domestic form to the European competition.

FC Midtjylland possible XI: Olafsson; Andersson, Diao, Bech, Juninho; Osorio, Sorensen, Martinez, Simsir; Franculino, Buska

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lössl, Ólafsson, Ejeheri Defenders: Han-beom, Diao, Andersson, Gabriel, Bech Sørensen, OrtízJensen, Juninho Midfielders: Rømer, Martínez, Askildsen, Bravo, Byskov, Castillo, Sørensen Forwards: Djú, Brynhildsen, Osorio, Chilufya, Buksa, Gogorza, Kamara, Heiselberg, Lind, Şimşir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/08/2024 FC Midtjylland 1-1 Slovan Bratislava UEFA Champions League

