LaLiga
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
How to watch today's Sevilla vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla will be bidding to move closer to European places when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Sociedad at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

The hosts will enter this match having won 2-0 against Espanyol. Indeed, Los Nervionenses had accumulated seven points from their three previous fixtures against Real Valladolid, Athletic, and Real Betis before suffering a heavy loss to league leaders Barcelona. However, they quickly rebounded and will aim to build on that momentum here.

This season, Sevilla has recorded four victories, three draws, and four defeats across their 11 league matches, earning 15 points and positioning themselves in 10th place, just three points shy of sixth-placed Real Betis.

Real Sociedad, who finished sixth in La Liga last season, currently trail sixth-placed Mallorca by six points after a 2-0 loss to Osasuna. They have struggled to present themselves as serious contenders for a return to European competition this time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad will be available to watch and stream online live through La Liga TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Date:Sunday, November 3, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm GMT
Venue:Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad will be played at Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT/ on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will be without Orjan Nyland, Loic Bade, and Tanguy Nianzou, all of whom picked up injuries during Friday's victory against Espanyol.

The Andalusian club is also grappling with the absence of the injured trio consisting of Saul Niguez, Chidera Ejuke, and Suso.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Nianzou, Pedrosa; Agoume, Lokonga, Sow; Ejuke, Romero, Lukebakio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fernandez, Nyland, Flores
Defenders:Pedrosa, Salas, Montiel, Navas, Barco, Bade, Marcao, Sanchez, Carmona
Midfielders:Gudelj, Ortiz, Sambi Lokonga, Agoume
Forwards:Romero, Iheanacho, Suso, Lukebakio, Peque, Ejuke

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will be missing several key players for their match against Osasuna, including Alex Remiro, Aihen Munoz, Pablo Marin, Hamari Traore, and Arsen Zakharyan.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Martin Zubimendi are expected to be key starters for the home team, while Brais Mendez is likely to secure a spot in the midfield.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Merrero; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, S Gomez; Oyarzabal, Sucic, Zubimendi, Mendez, Barrenetxea; Oskarsson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Remiro, Marrero
Defenders:Aguerd, Odriozola, Traoré, Aramburu, Pacheco, Muñoz, López, Martin, González
Midfielders:Kubo, Gómez, Sučić, Zakharyan, Zubimendi, Méndez, Barrenetxea, Zubeldia, Turrientes, Elustondo, Marín, Olasagasti, Magunazelaia
Forwards:Oyarzabal, Sadiq, Óskarsson, Becker

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
02/03/24Sevilla 3-3 Real SociedadLa Liga
26/11/23Real Sociedad 2-1 SevillaLa Liga
04/06/23Real Sociedad 2-1 SevillaLa Liga
09/11/22Sevilla 1-2 Real SociedadLa Liga
20/03/22Sevilla 0-0 Real SociedadLa Liga

Useful links

