How to watch today's Roma Women vs Lyon Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Roma will play Lyon in the third group game of the Women's Champions League on Wednesday at the Stadio Tre Fontane.
Both teams have won their first two games and will be confident going into the third fixture. Roma are chasing their fifth win in a row across all competitions whereas eight-time champions Lyon are on a nine-game unbeaten run.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Roma vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Roma vs Lyon kick-off time
|Date:
|November 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadio Tre Fontane
The match will be played at the Stadio Tre Fontane on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Roma team news
Roma have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's big clash to fight for the top of the group standings.
They will hope to make the home advantage count but it will be a tough task against Lyon who are chasing their ninth Champions League trophy.
Roma predicted XI: Ceasar, Linari, Thøgersen, Minami, Di Guglielmo, Kumagai, Giugliano, Greggi, Haavi, Giacinti, Viens
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lukášová, Ceasar, Merolla
|Defenders:
|Minami, Di Guglielmo, Valdezate, Aigbogun, Hanshaw, Cissoko, Linari
|Midfielders:
|Kumagai, Giugliano (captain), Dragoni, Greggi, Pandini, Thøgersen, Kramžar, Troelsgaard, Pellegrino Cimò, Madon
|Forwards:
|Viens, Giacinti, Haavi, Corelli, Pilgrim, Glionna, Galli
Lyon team news
For Lyon, Selma Bacha remains sidelined for this important clash as well.
Kadidiatou Diani is the biggest threat in the final third and will be confident about adding to her tally.
Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Svava; Marozsan, Van de Donk, Horan; Diani, Chawinga, Dumornay.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth
|Defenders:
|Huerta, Renard, Carpenter, Sangaré, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Svava, Belhout-Achi
|Midfielders:
|Dumornay, Majri, Däbritz, Marozsán, Egurrola, van de Donk, Horan, Mendy, Ouazar
|Forwards:
|Le Sommer, Diani, Hegerberg, Chawinga, Benyahia, Bècho, Joseph, Bekhaled, Charpentier
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Roma and Lyon.