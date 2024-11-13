How to watch today's Roma Women vs Lyon Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Roma and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will play Lyon in the third group game of the Women's Champions League on Wednesday at the Stadio Tre Fontane.

Both teams have won their first two games and will be confident going into the third fixture. Roma are chasing their fifth win in a row across all competitions whereas eight-time champions Lyon are on a nine-game unbeaten run.

How to watch Roma vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Roma vs Lyon kick-off time

Date: November 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Tre Fontane

The match will be played at the Stadio Tre Fontane on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's big clash to fight for the top of the group standings.

They will hope to make the home advantage count but it will be a tough task against Lyon who are chasing their ninth Champions League trophy.

Roma predicted XI: Ceasar, Linari, Thøgersen, Minami, Di Guglielmo, Kumagai, Giugliano, Greggi, Haavi, Giacinti, Viens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lukášová, Ceasar, Merolla Defenders: Minami, Di Guglielmo, Valdezate, Aigbogun, Hanshaw, Cissoko, Linari Midfielders: Kumagai, Giugliano (captain), Dragoni, Greggi, Pandini, Thøgersen, Kramžar, Troelsgaard, Pellegrino Cimò, Madon Forwards: Viens, Giacinti, Haavi, Corelli, Pilgrim, Glionna, Galli

Lyon team news

For Lyon, Selma Bacha remains sidelined for this important clash as well.

Kadidiatou Diani is the biggest threat in the final third and will be confident about adding to her tally.

Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Svava; Marozsan, Van de Donk, Horan; Diani, Chawinga, Dumornay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth Defenders: Huerta, Renard, Carpenter, Sangaré, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Svava, Belhout-Achi Midfielders: Dumornay, Majri, Däbritz, Marozsán, Egurrola, van de Donk, Horan, Mendy, Ouazar Forwards: Le Sommer, Diani, Hegerberg, Chawinga, Benyahia, Bècho, Joseph, Bekhaled, Charpentier

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Roma and Lyon.

