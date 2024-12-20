How to watch today's Roma vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Parma Calcio 1913, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma and Parma, both struggling near the lower rungs of the Serie A standings, will be eager to secure a much-needed boost as they clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The November international break saw Claudio Ranieri appointed as Roma's third permanent manager this season, following the dismissals of club icon Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric. While performances have shown some improvement under Ranieri, consistent results remain elusive.

The Giallorossi enter the weekend’s action precariously placed, sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone. Last weekend, they suffered a disappointing loss to Cesc Fabregas' Como but bounced back midweek with a commanding 4-1 victory over Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico.

On the other side, Fabio Pecchia's Parma, after earning promotion to Serie A last season, have managed to make a solid impression. Despite being linked with moves to other top-flight clubs, Pecchia chose to remain and continue shaping his attractive style of play in Parma's first season back in the top division.

Heading into this encounter, Parma sit just one point behind Roma after 16 matches. Their games have been goal-laden, with 51 scored in total. However, they fell 3-2 to Hellas Verona last weekend at the Ennio Tardini, a contest where they trailed 1-0 and then 3-1 before succumbing to defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Parma Calcio 1913 kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Roma and Parma will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:30 pm GMT on Sunday, December 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

For Roma, Claudio Ranieri opted to rotate his lineup in the Coppa Italia, but key players such as Mile Svilar and Manu Kone are expected to return to the starting XI. Kone, sidelined midweek due to muscle fatigue, has resumed training and is likely to feature, though Mats Hummels and Bryan Cristante remain unavailable.

Despite limited starts, Stephan El Shaarawy has been Roma's most effective contributor in Serie A this season, directly involved in five goals. He'll contend with Alexis Saelemaekers, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and others for a spot supporting lone striker Artem Dovbyk.

Parma Calcio 1913 team news

Parma, however, travel to Rome with a depleted squad. Long-term absentees Alessandro Circati, Mateusz Kowalski, and Gabriel Charpentier are joined on the injury list by Nahuel Estevez, Yordan Osorio, and Adrián Bernabe.

Leading the line for Parma, Ange-Yoan Bonny will aim to snap a four-game goalless streak—the longest drought for the French striker since his Serie A debut this season.

Both sides have plenty at stake, making this a pivotal fixture in their battle to avoid getting dragged deeper into the relegation fight.

