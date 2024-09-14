How to watch today's Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be out to protect their unbeaten record in the 2024-25 season as they head to San Sebastián for a La Liga clash against Real Sociedad this Saturday.

Currently, Los Blancos sit in second place with eight points, while the home team finds themselves in 14th position, having secured just four points from their first four matches.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

This La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Reale Arena

It will kick off in the UK at 8:00 pm BST on Saturday, September 14.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad's attacking lineup has dealt a blow with captain Mikel Oyarzabal sidelined due to a knee injury sustained during international duty with Spain.

Hamari Traore faces a lengthy recovery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the clash against Getafe, while Brais Mendez and Arsen Zakharyan are unavailable, nursing foot and ankle injuries, respectively.

On a brighter note, both Alvaro Odriozola and Ander Barrenetxea have shaken off their fitness concerns and are expected to feature in the matchday squad this Saturday.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Lopez; Turrientes, Zubimendi, Gomez; Kubo, Becker, Oskarsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Aguerd, Odriozola, Traoré, Aramburu, Pacheco, Muñoz, López, Martin, González Midfielders: Kubo, Gómez, Sučić, Zakharyan, Zubimendi, Méndez, Barrenetxea, Zubeldia, Turrientes, Elustondo, Marín, Olasagasti, Magunazelaia Forwards: Oyarzabal, Sadiq, Óskarsson, Becker

Real Madrid team news

David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga remain unavailable due to knee injuries, while Dani Ceballos is out with an ankle issue.

However, there’s good news for Los Blancos as Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni have returned to full training, though they’re unlikely to start just yet.

Eder Militao cut his international stint short after suffering a muscle injury during Brazil’s training sessions, but the defender is anticipated to be fit and slot back into the heart of defence alongside Antonio Rudiger.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe will continue leading the line in a central role, with Rodrygo, Arda Guler, and Vinicius Junior providing attacking support.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/04/24 Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid LaLiga 18/09/23 Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad LaLiga 03/05/23 Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid LaLiga 30/01/23 Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad LaLiga 06/03/22 Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad LaLiga

