How to watch today's Real Betis vs Girona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Betis will kick off their 2024-25 La Liga campaign on Thursday, welcoming Girona to the Benito Villamarín.

Los Verdiblancos will want to improve on last season's seventh-place position, while the White and Reds will face the arduous task of reproducing last season's top-four performance.

After enjoying three consecutive seasons finishing in the top six, the hosts fell short of that mark in the 2023-24 campaign, ultimately finishing just behind Real Sociedad in seventh place. Betis will be looking to reclaim their spot among the league's elite and improve upon last year's results.

Having qualified for European competition in just their fourth season in the top flight, the Blanquivermells are now set to compete against some of the continent's most prestigious clubs in the Champions League.

Real Betis vs Girona kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin

La Liga match between Real Betis and Girona will be played at the Estadio Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Thursday, August 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Betis vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the La Liga match between Real Betis and Girona will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

Isco was the standout performer for Real Betis during the 2023–24 season, but the experienced playmaker will miss the opening match of the new campaign as he continues his recovery from a leg injury. Joining him on the sidelines are defender Nobel Mendy and forward Cedric Bakambu, both ruled out due to muscle injuries.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Sabaly, Llorente, Bartra, Perraud; Cardoso, Roca; Ruibal, Fekir, Fornals; Avila.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Adrian, Vieites Defenders: Bellerin, Bartra, Sabaly, Ruibal, Llorente, Perraud, Arnal, Perraud, Mendy Midfielders: Carvalho, Sanchez, Fornals, Roca, Altimira, Diao, Fekir Avila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez Forwards: Avila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez

Girona team news

The visitors face a potential setback with the health of star winger Viktor Tsygankov. The Ukrainian international was conspicuously absent from Tuesday's training session due to a bout of illness, casting doubt over his availability for the crucial match at the Benito Villamarin.

Defenders Miguel Gutierrez and Alejandro Romeu have both returned to full training following their participation in Spain's successful Olympic campaign.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Herrera, Romeu; Martin, Van de Beek, Gil; Portu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos Defenders: Gutierrez, Martinez, Lopez, Frances, Fernandez, Juanpe, Blind Midfielders: Villa, Herrera, Martin, Van de Beek, Artero, Romeu Forwards: Stuani, Ruiz, Gil, Portu, Garcia, Chaira, Roca, Vallejo, Urena

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/24 Girona FC 3-2 Real Betis La Liga 21/12/23 Real Betis 1-1 Girona FC La Liga 28/05/23 Girona FC 1-2 Real Betis La Liga 18/09/22 Real Betis 2-1 Girona FC La Liga 20/01/19 Real Betis 3-2 Girona FC La Liga

