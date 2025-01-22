How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Sporting Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting CP will aim to revive their faltering Champions League campaign when they host an RB Leipzig side already out of contention.

Two consecutive losses to close out 2024 have seen Sporting tumble down the group standings, while Leipzig find themselves anchored at the bottom, enduring a nightmare run with six defeats from six matches.

Leipzig's dismal season hit another low in the Bundesliga over the weekend. Despite racing to a 3-0 advantage against basement-dwellers Bochum, Marco Rose's men capitulated, allowing a hat trick from Myron Boadu to claw the hosts back for a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Sporting’s form has nosedived since Ruben Amorim departed for Manchester United, leaving his successor Joao Pereira to struggle with the reins. Under Pereira’s brief tenure, the Lions were humiliated 5-1 by Arsenal on home soil and fell to Club Brugge in their final group-stage clash, having picked up 10 points from 12 during Amorim's leadership. Pereira’s subsequent dismissal paved the way for Rui Borges, who has brought a glimmer of hope since taking charge post-Christmas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Sporting will be available to watch through TNT Sports 4.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RB Leipzig vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Red Bull Arena Leipzig

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Sporting CP will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig team news

On the Leipzig front, Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda, both suspended after seeing red in the loss to Stuttgart, will return for this fixture. Their absence was keenly felt over the weekend as Leipzig squandered their early dominance against Bochum, dropping out of the Bundesliga’s top four in the process.

However, Leipzig’s Champions League woes persist, with the team yet to secure even a single point in this season’s competition. Injuries continue to plague the squad, with Xaver Schlager, Castello Lukeba, and Andre Silva sidelined until at least February. Meanwhile, Andre Silva has reportedly drawn interest from West Ham for a potential January transfer.

On a brighter note, Yussuf Poulsen made his return to action last weekend after two months out but is expected to remain on the bench with Sesko and Openda available once more.

In defence, Leipzig’s injury troubles are compounded by Benjamin Henrichs, who will miss the remainder of the season with a severe leg injury. Recent signing Ridle Baku has stepped in admirably, starting the last two matches at right wing-back in Henrichs' absence.

Sporting CP team news

Pedro Goncalves is expected to be the most notable absentee for Sporting Lisbon, as the star midfielder missed training in the lead-up to this critical encounter.

Adding to Sporting's potential woes, defensive trio Eduardo Quaresma, Nuno Santos, and Matheus Reis were also absent from recent training sessions, raising doubts about their availability. On a brighter note, Viktor Gyokeres is likely to reclaim his starting spot after coming off the bench to score over the weekend, marking his sixth goal in four appearances.

The Lions have also made early moves in the January transfer window, bringing in Rui Silva from Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season. The Portuguese goalkeeper, returning to his homeland after an eight-year stint in Spain, has immediately displaced Franco Israel in the pecking order.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links