How to watch today's Rangers vs Fraserburgh Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Rangers will face Fraserburgh in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last five games and are the heavy favourites to win this clash. Scottish Football League team Fraserburgh have won their last three games in a row and will look to put up a determined fight.

How to watch Rangers vs Fraserburgh online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Rangers vs Fraserburgh kick-off time

The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 2.15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers are likely to miss Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, and Tom Lawrence for this match, as they remain sidelined with injuries.

Additionally, Robin Propper is doubtful after sustaining an injury in their previous game.

Fraserburgh team news

As for Fraserburgh, their extended break since late December means the squad should be well-rested and ready to field a full-strength lineup for this fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RAN Last match FRA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Fraserburgh 0 - 3 Rangers 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

