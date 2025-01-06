+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Loftus Road
GOAL

How to watch today's QPR vs Luton Town Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

QPR will take on Luton in the Championship at Loftus Road on Monday.

QPR have only lost one out of their last five games across all competitions and will fancy their chances against the visitors. Luton, who are stuck in 20th place in the standings, need a miracle based on their form which has seen them lose four in their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports FootballWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Loftus Road

The match will be played at Loftus Road on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Queens Park Rangers team news

The home side remains without Steve Cook, Liam Morrison, Zan Celar, and Karamoko Dembélé, who are all sidelined through injury.

QPR could also be missing midfielder Lucas Andersen, who sat out the victory over Watford after sustaining an injury during the team's draw with Norwich.

Luton team news

For the visitors, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty, Shandon Baptiste, and Tom Lockyer are unlikely to feature.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clark's availability is uncertain after he was substituted in the 12th minute of Wednesday's loss to Norwich.

Form

QPR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

LUT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

QPR

Last 5 matches

LUT

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

