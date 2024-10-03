+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Estadio do Dragao
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Porto vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between FC Porto and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be aiming for their first Europa League victory of the season when they head to Porto this midweek.

The Red Devils have endured their joint-worst start to a Premier League season, accumulating only seven points while suffering three defeats in their first six matches. Their most recent setback came in a dismal three-goal loss to Tottenham.

While United's struggle continues, the hosts have enjoyed a far stronger start to their domestic season, winning six of their first seven Primeira Liga fixtures with an impressive 16-1 goal difference. Their sole loss came in a 2-0 defeat to league leaders and reigning champions Sporting Lisbon at the end of August. Porto will be eager to collect their first points in this season’s revamped Europa League after losing their opener to Bodo/Glimt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Porto vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between FC Porto and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Porto vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date:Thursday, October 3, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm BST
Venue:Estadio do Dragao

The UEFA Europa League match between Porto and Manchester United will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Thursday, October 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

FC Porto team news

Defender Otavio, sidelined for the last three matches with a muscle problem, is a doubt for Porto's upcoming Europa League clash, while Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano are confirmed absentees due to long-term ACL injuries.

However, Porto received a boost last weekend with the return of Fabio Vieira, who is on loan from Arsenal. Vieira came off the bench for the final 20 minutes and may be fit enough to make his first start since rejoining the club over the summer.

Omorodion, who was heavily linked with Chelsea before signing for Porto, netted on his Europa League debut and is expected to lead the attack once again. He could be flanked by wingers Pepe and Galeno in what promises to be an exciting offensive setup.

Porto possible XI: Costa; Mario, Pedro, Perez, Moura; Gonzalez, Varela; Pepe, Sousa, Galeno; Omorodion.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Costa, Ramos, D. Fernandes, Ribeiro, Portugal
Defenders:Otavio, Wendell, Mario, M. Fernandes, Bras, Cunha, Pedro
Midfielders:Grujic, Eustaquio, V. Sousa, Gonzalez, Varela, Baro, Mora
Forwards:Omorodion, Pepe, Galeno, Jamie, Namaso, Navarro, Gul, G. Sousa, Borges

Manchester United team news

As for Manchester United, Leny Yoro (foot) and Luke Shaw (calf) are still out, while Kobbie Mainoo (muscle), Mason Mount (head), Harry Maguire (knock), and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain doubts. Mainoo had to leave the pitch during the first half against Spurs due to his injury.

If Mainoo isn’t cleared to play, either former Porto player Casemiro or Christian Eriksen could fill in alongside Ugarte in the midfield. Bruno Fernandes, despite his red card in the Premier League, is available to continue in his number 10 role.

With United struggling for sharpness in attack, Joshua Zirkzee might lose his starting spot to Rasmus Højlund, while Amad Diallo and Antony are vying for spots on the wings alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass
Midfielders:Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore
Forwards:Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/16/09FC Porto 0-1 Manchester UnitedUEFA Champions League
04/08/09Manchester United 2-2 FC PortoUEFA Champions League
03/10/04Manchester United 1-1 FC PortoUEFA Champions League
02/26/04FC Porto 2-1 Manchester UnitedUEFA Champions League

