How to watch today's Paraguay vs Mali Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

How to watch the Olympics match between Paraguay and Mali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paraguay will take on Mali in the Olympics group stage at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Japan are the group toppers and have already cemented their place in the knockout stage, which means the winner of this clash will boost their chances of going through as the second-placed team in Group D.

Mali will be chasing their first win of the tournament in this final group clash. They must win this game to have any chance of qualification. Paraguay were hammered by Japan in their first game but bounced back with a 4-2 win over Israel. If Japan win the last game, all Paraguay need is a draw to confirm their ticket to the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paraguay vs Mali kick-off time

Date: July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Paraguay vs Mali kick-off time online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Eurosport and discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Paraguay's Enso Gonzalez is doubtful for this match after he was replaced in the last game due to an injury.

Midfielder Wilder Viera is available again after serving a one-match suspension following his red card on matchday one.

Paraguay U23 possible XI: R.Fernandez; Rivas, De Jesus, Falbuena, Nunez; Caballero, M.Gomez, D.Gomez, Perez; Enciso, M.Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: R. Fernandez, Frutos Defenders: Balbuena, Cantero, De Jesus, Flores, Nunez, Rivas, Roman Midfielders: D. Gomez, M. Gomez, Vierra Forwards: M. Fernandez, D. Gonzalez, Parzajuk, Perez, Enciso

Mali team news

Despite a disappointing performance in Mali's last game, 21-year-old Cheickna Doumbia is likely to keep his spot in the starting XI. There are no fresh injury concerns for Mali ahead of their crucial final group fixture,

Wolves midfielder Boubacar Traore is one of the most notable players in the Mali squad and he will be looking to make an impact against Paraguay to help his team progress.

Mali Under-23s possible XI: L.Diarra; Doucoure, Cisse, Tounkara, Diomande; Diakite, Traore, Jiddou; T.Diarra, Doumbia, B.Diarra.

Position Players Goalkeepers: L. Diarra, Coulibaly, H. Diarra Defenders: Doucoure, Diallo, Tounkara, Cisse, Cisset, Diomande, Diakite Midfielders: Saco, Traore, Jiddou, Sissokho, B. Diarra, Bah, F. Coulibaly Forwards: Samake, T. Diarra, Doumbia, D. Diallo, Maiga

Head-to-Head Record

The match will be the first-ever meeting between Paraguay and Mali.

