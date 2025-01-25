How to watch today's Norwich City vs Swansea Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Swansea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on Swansea in the Championship at the Carrow Road on Saturday.

Both these teams will be desperate to avoid what could be a fourth consecutive defeat. Norwich are 12th in the standings with 36 points and the visitors are only two points behind them in the 15th spot.

Considering their recent woes, fans can expect a nervous start to the game, but the clash should still be interesting.

How to watch Norwich vs Swansea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Norwich vs Swansea kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The match will be played at the Carrow Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed that there are no new injury concerns heading into the game against Swansea.

They will be hoping to end their run of defeats and will feel that they have the capability to bag three points this weekend.

Swansea team news

Swansea City will be without Harry Darling for this weekend's match at Norwich City, as their appeal against his midweek red card was unsuccessful.

The defender received a straight red card for a challenge on Rhian Brewster in the clash with Sheffield United and will now serve a three-game suspension.

