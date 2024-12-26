How to watch today's Norwich City vs Millwall Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich City will aim to snap a four-match winless streak when they host Millwall at Carrow Road on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, the Lions will be eager to build momentum and secure back-to-back victories after narrowly defeating Blackburn Rovers in their latest encounter.

Jose Cordoba's dismissal proved costly for Norwich against Sunderland, with the score locked at 1-1. The Canaries conceded just two minutes later, eventually succumbing to a 2-1 loss on the road. Under Johannes Thorup's leadership, Norwich has managed only one point from their last four Championship games.

For Millwall, Mihailo Ivanovic struck deep into second-half stoppage time on Saturday, netting the decisive goal in a shock 1-0 win over an in-form Blackburn side. The triumph ended a six-game winless run for the Lions, who remain under interim management.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Norwich and Millwall will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+ and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Norwich vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The Championship match between Norwich and Millwall will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm GMT on Thursday, December 26, 2024 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich boss Jess Thorup faces a selection headache as first-choice striker Josh Sargent remains unavailable due to a groin injury that has sidelined him since late October.

The Canaries are also missing key players Gabe Forsyth and Liam Gibbs, who are nursing knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Adding to their woes, Kenny McLean will miss the Boxing Day clash as he completes the final game of a four-match suspension. Meanwhile, Jose Cordoba is ruled out after receiving his marching orders against Sunderland for two yellow cards.

Millwall team news

On the visitors' side, interim boss David Livermore may tweak his lineup from the Blackburn game, potentially starting Ivanovic in place of Macaulay Langstaff up front. However, the Lions will be missing right-back Dan McNamara, who is set to spend five weeks sidelined with a knee injury.

