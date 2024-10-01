How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Wimbledon Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle and AFC Wimbledon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the St. James Park on Tuesday.

After a run of three back-to-back victories, the Magpies are now winless in their last two outings. They suffered a defeat at the hands of Fulham and were also held by Manchester City.

Newcastle needed a penalty shoot-out win in the last round against Nottingham Forest and will be hoping they can secure a win more easily in this clash. It won't be easy given the visitors' form - they are unbeaten in five matches and will be out to cause an upset.

How to watch Newcastle vs AFC Wimbledon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Newcastle vs AFC Wimbledon kick-off time

Date: October 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST Venue: St. James Park

The match will be played at St. James Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will remain without Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Matt Targett, and Alexander Isak for their match against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Having won the last round fixture on penalties, they will be hoping the available squad can get the job done in the regular 90 minutes.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Krafth; Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Joelinton, Barnes; J Murphy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Trippier, Schar, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Guimaraes, Longstaff Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Osula

AFC Wimbledon team news

For AFC Wimbledon, Omar Bugiel, the club's top scorer this season with three goals, is set to lead the attack once again

Matty Stevens, who has scored twice in eight appearances, is also expected to start.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

AFC Wimbledon predicted XI: Goodman; Harbottle, Lewis, Ogundere; Neufville, Smith, Ball, Hippolyte, Tilley; Stevens, Bugiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Goodman, Ward Defenders: Biler, Furlong, O'Toole, Johnson, Sutcliffe, Harbottle, Lewis, Ogundere Midfielders: Reeves, Maycock, Smith, Ball, McLean, Hippolyte, Williams, Sasu Forwards: Tilley, Bugiel, Kelly, Neufville, Stevens, Lock, Pigott

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Wimbledon and Newcastle.

