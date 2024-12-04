How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will welcome Liverpool to St. James' Park for Premier League action on Wednesday night, eager to claim another big scalp under the bright lights in front of their home crowd.

Fresh off a victory over Manchester City, Liverpool are riding high with a 16-match unbeaten streak this season under Arne Slot, and all signs point to that run continuing against Newcastle. The league leaders have chalked up seven consecutive wins across all competitions, including four straight in the Premier League. Their attacking sharpness has been evident, as they’ve struck first in six of their last seven outings.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have struggled defensively, failing to secure a clean sheet in their last three games and conceding in their previous seven encounters with Liverpool. The Reds have dominated this fixture, winning each of the last six meetings and remaining undefeated in their last 15 clashes with the Magpies.

Newcastle vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Liverpool will be played at St. James Park in Tyneside, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Injuries remain a concern for Newcastle, with Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, and Sven Botman sidelined until early next year. Adding to their woes, Alexander Isak was forced off in their previous match, and his participation on Wednesday remains up in the air.

Liverpool team news

On the other side, Liverpool face their own fitness challenges. Ibrahima Konate is set to miss several weeks after sustaining an injury against Real Madrid. Alisson Becker has been out for multiple weeks but could make his return in this fixture. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota's condition will be evaluated closer to kickoff, and Conor Bradley, who recently left a match due to injury, is also doubtful.

Speculation about Mohamed Salah's future remains rampant, with the forward dropping hints that Sunday's clash might have been his final encounter against Pep Guardiola's City at Anfield. Nevertheless, the Egyptian maestro continues to deliver performances of the highest calibre.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez etched his name into the headlines last season on Tyneside, scoring twice late on to overturn a 1-0 deficit. The Uruguayan dynamo thrives as a disruptive force in attack, serving as the perfect foil to Arne Slot's structured style. After making an impact off the bench on Sunday, Nunez is expected to earn a starting spot on Wednesday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

