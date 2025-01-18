+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
St James' Park
How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday.

There's no stopping Newcastle at the moment. They are on an incredible nine-game winning run across all competitions and have looked unbeatable during the run so far.

Bournemouth are eighth in the standings and their problem is that they have registered three draws in their last five fixtures. It will be a tough task for them to challenge the hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth kick-off time

The match will be played at St James' Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Probable lineups

NewcastleHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOU
1
M. Dubravka
4
S. Botman
21
V. Livramento
20
L. Hall
33
D. Burn
7
Joelinton
8
S. Tonali
39
B. Guimaraes
23
J. Murphy
14
A. Isak
10
A. Gordon
42
M. Travers
27
I. Zabarnyi
3
M. Kerkez
2
D. Huijsen
4
L. Cook
24
A. Semenyo
19
J. Kluivert
12
T. Adams
7
D. Brooks
10
R. Christie
11
D. Ouattara

4-2-3-1

BOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eddie Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Andoni Iraola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle team news

Nick Pope and Jamaal Lascelles are ruled out of contention for this fixture.

Callum Wilson and Emil Krafth are not expected to return until February.

Bournemouth team news

For the visitors, Adam Smith, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, and Luis Sinisterra remain unavailable.

Julian Araujo and Marcos Senesi are continuing their recovery on the sidelines.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

BOU

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

