How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday.

There's no stopping Newcastle at the moment. They are on an incredible nine-game winning run across all competitions and have looked unbeatable during the run so far.

Bournemouth are eighth in the standings and their problem is that they have registered three draws in their last five fixtures. It will be a tough task for them to challenge the hosts.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Nick Pope and Jamaal Lascelles are ruled out of contention for this fixture.

Callum Wilson and Emil Krafth are not expected to return until February.

Bournemouth team news

For the visitors, Adam Smith, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, and Luis Sinisterra remain unavailable.

Julian Araujo and Marcos Senesi are continuing their recovery on the sidelines.

