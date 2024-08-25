How to watch today's Napoli vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will host Bologna at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Italy’s Serie A game-week 2 fixture on Sunday, 25 August.

Napoli, under the guidance of their recently appointed manager Antonio Conte, suffered a nightmarish start to the season with a defeat against Verona, while Bologna, who secured Champions League qualification last term, were forced to settle for a draw at home against Udinese.

The Naples will be determined to bounce back from their opening day setback and prove their mettle in front of their passionate home support.

On the other hand, the visitors will be looking to build on their hard-earned point against Udinese. The Rossoblu, led by their new manager Vincenzo Italiano, will be aiming to replicate the form that saw them secure a place in Europe's premier club competition last season.

A victory against Napoli would serve as a statement of intent and a clear message that they are ready to challenge for a top-half finish once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Napoli and Bologna will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and OneFootball in the UKwith live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SSC Napoli vs Bologna kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be played at Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, August 25, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

With Victor Osimhen absent from training and Antonio Conte's preferred replacement, Romelu Lukaku, not yet signed, Giacomo Raspadori, Walid Cheddira and Giovanni Simeone are set to compete for a starting role up front for Napoli this Sunday.

New signings Alessandro Buongiorno and David Neres are expected to start on the bench; Buongiorno is still recovering from an ankle injury, while Neres has only recently joined from Benfica.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin; Mazzocchi, Lobotka, Anguissa, Spinazzola; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Simeone

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Caprile, Contini Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Olivera, Rrahmani, Rui, Marín, Buongiorno, Jesus, Mezzoni Midfielders: Anguissa, Neres, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Gaetano, Mazzocchi, Saco, Iaccarino Forwards: Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, Simeone, Cheddira, Raspadori, Politano, Ngonge, Zerbin

Bologna team news

Santiago Castro will compete with Bologna's standout new signing, Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, to spearhead the visitors' attack. Supporting them will be Riccardo Orsolini.

Emil Holm could make his long-awaited debut this week, while fellow full-back Juan Miranda is expected to feature again. Unfortunately, Nicolo Cambiaghi, another summer acquisition, has suffered a serious knee injury and will not be making the trip to Naples.

Oussama El Azzouzi has joined long-term absentee Lewis Ferguson (ACL) on the sidelines, further depleting Bologna's options as they prepare for this crucial encounter.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Erlic, Miranda; Freuler, Aebischer; Orsolini, Fabbian, Ndoye; Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Erlić, Lucumí, Miranda, Posch, Beukema, Ilić, Lykogiannīs, De Silvestri, Bonifazi, Corazza, Diop Midfielders: El Azzouzi, Urbański, Orsolini, Freuler, Karlsson, Ferguson, Moro, Ndoye, Aebischer, Fabbian, Holm, Byar, Pyyhtiä Forwards: Dallinga, Castro, Odgaard, Cambiaghi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/05/24 Napoli 2-2 Bologna Serie A 24/09/23 Bologna 0-0 Napoli Serie A 28/05/23 Bologna 2-2 Napoli Serie A 16/10/22 Napoli 3-2 Bologna Serie A 17/01/22 Bologna 0-2 Napoli Serie A

