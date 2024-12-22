How to watch today's Monza vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still unbeaten yet managing just six victories in Serie A this season, Juventus travel to Monza on Sunday, eager to secure a crucial win ahead of the festive break.

The Turin giants have a strong record against lower-ranked sides and are expected to outclass their hosts, who have endured a dismal campaign so far.

Monza, desperate to escape the relegation zone, sit five points adrift of safety. Alessandro Nesta's side has failed to win in their last nine outings across all competitions, suffering six defeats during that period, including a 2-1 loss to Lecce in their most recent game.

Their struggles are even more pronounced on home soil, as they remain winless in Serie A matches at the U-Power Stadium. Monza has lost their last three home league fixtures, failing to find the net in two of those encounters.

Juventus, meanwhile, remain unbeaten in Serie A this season, though their campaign has been marred by frequent stalemates. A 2-2 draw with Venezia in their last league outing marked their 10th draw of the season under Thiago Motta. However, they regained confidence with a commanding 4-0 triumph over Cagliari in the Coppa Italia.

One consistent strength for Juventus is their rock-solid defence, which has kept six clean sheets in their last 10 away games across all competitions. They’ve also registered convincing wins against struggling teams on the road, such as a 2-0 victory over Udinese and a 3-0 success at Genoa.

Monza vs Juventus kick-off time

The Serie A match between Monza and Juventus will be played at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, December 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Monza, meanwhile, are grappling with their own injury woes. Leading forward Milan Djuric remains unavailable, joined by Mattia Valoti, Samuele Vignato, Matteo Pessina, and Roberto Gagliardini on the sidelines.

Manager Alessandro Nesta has hinted that Luca Caldirola may also be a doubt, though Patrick Ciurria has been cleared to play.

With Djuric sidelined and Daniel Maldini suspended, Monza are likely to turn to Gianluca Caprari and Dany Mota to support Mirko Maric in the attacking third.

Juventus team news

Tuesday's cup fixture saw Thiago Motta experiment with a makeshift lineup, deploying Manuel Locatelli in defense and Weston McKennie at left-back. However, the Juventus manager is expected to reshuffle his squad for the weekend clash, despite being hamstrung by a host of injuries.

Douglas Luiz and Andrea Cambiaso have been training separately, while Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, Bremer, Timothy Weah, and Jonas Rouhi are confirmed absentees.

On a positive note, summer signing Nico Gonzalez has regained fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could feature in the attacking lineup. At the same time, Federico Gatti is likely to slot back into the heart of the defense.

Midfield dynamo Teun Koopmeiners will be eager to maintain his spot in the team, whether as a central midfielder or in a more advanced role supporting Dusan Vlahovic. The Dutchman has a stellar record against Monza, contributing directly to five goals in four previous league encounters, including a memorable hat-trick for Atalanta.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

