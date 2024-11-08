How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City Women will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they host Tottenham Hotspur Women for Friday's Women's Super League clash.

The league-leading Cityzens secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their most recent outing. Goals from Jess Park, Jill Roord, and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw ensured City maintained their unbeaten record, extending it to ten matches across all competitions for the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be disappointed with their start to the season, having earned just seven points from their opening six WSL fixtures. Spurs picked up four points from their first two matches, defeating Crystal Palace 4-0 and drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa.

Unable to build on this strong opening, Tottenham suffered defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea but managed to get back on track with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the road.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the WSL match between Manchester City and Tottenham is available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Manchester City Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be played at Etihad Stadium in north London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Friday, November 8, 2024 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

Manchester City striker Vivianne Miedema will not be available for selection after recently undergoing a minor procedure to address a knee concern.

The team is also without the services of Risa Shimizu and Sandy MacIver, both of whom are recovering from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Naomi Layzell is progressing in her recovery, but the defender will remain unavailable for Friday's WSL match.

Manchester City knew that a victory against Crystal Palace would keep them atop the Women's Super League, and they came out determined to assert their dominance. Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp once again led the attacking charge and will continue to be key figures in the squad for this upcoming fixture.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Roord; Fowler, Hemp, Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, MacIver, Yamashita, Bardsley, Elena MacIver, Benameur, Startup, Annets Defenders: Greenwood, Ouahabi, Aleixandri, Kennedy, Casparij, Shimizu, Houghton, Ramsden, O'Hanlon, Phillips, Siddal, Layzell, O'Carroll Midfielders: Miedema, Roord, Hasegawa, Coombs, Fujino, Blindkilde, Davies, Pritchard, Window, Marley-Paraskevas, Blindkilde Brown, Prior, Lewis, Thomas Forwards: Kelly, Shaw, Hemp, Fowler, Park, Murphy

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

Tottenham are unable to call upon the services of Maite Oroz and Kit Graham, who are out with quad and knee injuries, respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur Women possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Bartrip, Hunt, Nilden; Ahtinen, Summanen; Naz, Spence, Vinberg; Thomas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talbert, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Morris, Bartrip, Nilden, Hunt, Buhler, Neville Midfielders: Oroz, Csiki, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen Forwards: Naz, Raso, England, Vinberg, Thomas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/10/24 Tottenham FC Women 1-1 Manchester City W.F.C. FA Women's League Cup 02/08/24 Tottenham FC Women 0-1 Manchester City W.F.C. FA Women's League Cup 01/28/24 Tottenham FC Women 0-2 Manchester City W.F.C. Women's Super League 11/27/23 Manchester City W.F.C. 7-0 Tottenham FC Women Women's Super League 03/05/23 Manchester City W.F.C. 3-1 Tottenham FC Women Women's Super League

