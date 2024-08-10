How to watch today's Manchester City vs Manchester United Community Shield game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City and Manchester United will go head-to-head at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield to get the domestic season underway in England.

While the significance of this fixture may be up for discussion, the traditional curtain-raiser for the new season has not been particularly favourable for City in recent years.

They have suffered defeats to both Liverpool and Arsenal, raising questions about whether they are fully prepared, especially after many players had their summers disrupted by Euro 2024 and Copa America.

On the other hand, Manchester United could certainly use the trophy—however minor the Community Shield may seem—more than their rivals.

Winning both the League and FA Cup in consecutive seasons has been crucial in keeping Erik ten Hag in his job, emphasizing the importance of this match for United as they seek to add another piece of silverware to their collection.

Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 10, 2024, with kick-off at 3:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City has welcomed Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland back for the entirety of their preseason in the U.S., which is a significant boost for Guardiola. Haaland recently showcased his readiness by scoring a hat trick against Chelsea, dispelling any concerns about his fitness.

Goalkeeper Ederson has also been present, despite uncertainty surrounding his future. However, several key players—including Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker—have yet to make an appearance during the preseason.

Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, Kalvin Phillips, Oscar Bobb, James McAtee, and Rico Lewis have played significant roles throughout the preseason and are likely to form the backbone of City’s starting lineup this Saturday as they gradually reintegrate De Bruyne and Rodri into first-team action. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez is set to miss out due to his impending move to Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, De Bruyne; Bobb, Bernardo, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders: Simpson-Pusey, Katongo, Galvez, Mbete, Lewis, Doyle, Mfuni, Samuel, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Phillips, Grealish, Perrone, Bobb, Wright, O’Reilly, Susoho, Oboavwoduo, McAtee, Fatah, Hamilton Forwards: Haaland, Ndala, Heskey, Knight

Manchester United team news

The Red Devils face a defensive crisis ahead of the Community Shield clash against Manchester City, with several key players sidelined due to injuries and illnesses.

Andre Onana is set to start in goal, but the backline is where the real headaches lie for manager Erik ten Hag. Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up an unspecified injury in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, potentially forcing Diogo Dalot into action. Leny Yoro is out for three months with a foot fracture, while Harry Maguire continues his recovery from the issue that kept him out of Euro 2024. Jonny Evans was forced off against the Reds due to illness, though he should be available, and Victor Lindelof was also substituted. This leaves United with just one fit senior centre-back in Lisandro Martinez.

At left-back, Tyrell Malacia remains sidelined, while Luke Shaw has barely featured since January, meaning Harry Amass is likely to start. Kobbie Mainoo has been given extra time off after the Euros, so he'll probably be on the bench.

In midfield, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are vying for a spot alongside Casemiro, while Amad Diallo's impressive pre-season form could earn him a chance on the right. Jadon Sancho is back in contention after talks with Ten Hag and should feature on the left or up front. Bruno Fernandes is yet to play in pre-season, so Mason Mount is set to start in the number ten role behind Marcus Rashford. Mount is fit and raring to go after a frustrating first year at Old Trafford. Rashford could lead the line with Anthony Martial's departure.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund picked up a hamstring injury against Arsenal and will miss the next six weeks, while Joshua Zirkzee will hope to make his debut after missing the US tour due to Euro 2024 involvement.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Martinez, Amass; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Ogunneye, Fish, Amass, Wan-Bissaka, Yoro Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Amad, Gore, Mejbri, Mount, Hannibal, Collyer, Eriksen Forwards: Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley, Shoretire, Hojlund

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/05/24 Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United FA Cup 03/03/24 Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United Premier League 29/10/23 Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Premier League 03/06/23 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United FA Cup 14/01/23 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City Premier League

