How to watch today's Manchester City vs Barcelona pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City will take on Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday.
Barcelona will be hoping to kickstart their pre-season with a good performance and minutes for most of their squad members. Manchester City have already played two friendlies and have lost both those games - their focus also will continue to be fine-tuning the team before they kick off their new Premier League season.
Manchester City vs Barcelona kick-off time
Date:
|July 31, 2024
Kick-off time:
|12 am BST
Venue:
|Camping World Stadium
The match will be played at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at midnight 12 am BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Manchester City vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and City+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Manchester City team news
For Manchester City, key players such as Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Jeremy Doku are unavailable due to international commitments.
Julian Alvarez is representing Argentina at the Olympics and will be unavailable for selection.
Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Simpson-Pusey, Doyle, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Perrone; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ortega, Ederson, Carson
|Defenders:
|Simpson-Pusey, Katongo, Galvez, Mbete, Lewis, Doyle, Mfuni, Samuel, Wilson-Esbrand
|Midfielders:
|Phillips, Grealish, Perrone, Bobb, Wright, O’Reilly, Susoho, Oboavwoduo, McAtee, Fatah, Hamilton
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Ndala, Heskey, Knight
Barcelona team news
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has announced a 31-man squad for the US Tour. Alejandro Balde is now fit and has been included in the roster.
Injuries have sidelined Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Ansu Fati. Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia, and Pau Cubarsi are representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unavailable for selection.
Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; J Araujo, I Martinez, Christensen, Fort; Romeu, Gundogan, Torre; Roque, Lewandowski, Victor.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Peña
|Defenders:
|Balde, Martínez, Lenglet, Christensen, Koundé, García, Cubarsí, J. Araujo, Valle
|Midfielders:
|López, Romeu, Gündoğan, Torre
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, L. Yamal, Vitor Roque
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/08/22
|Barcelona 3 - 3 Manchester City
|Friendly
|02/11/16
|Manchester City 3 - 1 Barcelona
|Champions League
|20/10/16
|Barcelona 4 - 0 Manchester City
|Champions League
|19/03/15
|Barcelona 1 - 0 Manchester City
|Champions League
|25/02/15
|Manchester City 1 - 2 Barcelona
|Champions League