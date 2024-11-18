How to watch the UEFA Nations League C match between Luxembourg and Northern Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland aims to close out 2024 on a high note as they head to Luxembourg for their final Nations League Group C3 clash on Monday.

While the year has been marked by its share of frustrations, Michael O'Neill's men are finishing strong, building optimism for the future. The manager has described this squad as the most promising young group he’s worked with, fueling excitement about their potential in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Rising stars like Conor Bradley, Shea Charles, and Isaac Price are among the talented new generation inspiring hope among the Green and White Army. Their performances have Northern Ireland fans dreaming of big achievements on the international stage.

Before shifting focus to next year's qualifiers, Northern Ireland has a chance to end 2024 on a positive note with a victory over Luxembourg, a team ranked 18 places below them in the FIFA World Rankings. Neither O’Neill nor his players will want to miss this opportunity to secure another win.

Northern Ireland has enjoyed recent success against Luxembourg, winning their last three meetings since 2019. A triumph at the Stade de Luxembourg would extend that streak to four and cap off the year in style.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland kick-off time

UEFA Nations League C - Grp. 3 Stade de Luxembourg

The UEFA Nations League match between Northern Ireland and Luxembourg will be played at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

It will kick off at 7:45 GMT on Monday, November 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Luxembourg team news

Luxembourg are expected to deploy Tiago Pereira Cardoso between the posts, supported by a defensive line consisting of Laurent Jans, Seid Korac, Dirk Carlson, and Mica Pinto.

In midfield, the hosts are likely to rely on a double pivot of Christopher Martins Pereira and Tomas de Sousa Moreira, while forward Gerson Rodrigues could spearhead the attack, flanked by wingers Florian Bohnert and Danel Sinani.

Northern Ireland team news

For Northern Ireland, manager Michael O’Neill is anticipated to stick with a similar lineup to the one that triumphed over Belarus. Trai Hume, Daniel Ballard, and Ciaron Brown are set to anchor the backline, providing a solid defensive foundation.

In the midfield, Alistair McCann and Shea Charles are likely to operate as a central duo, with wing-backs Conor Bradley and Brodie Spencer offering width and support on the flanks.

Further up the pitch, Isaac Price is expected to take on a creative role just behind the forward pairing of Paul Smyth and Dion Charles.

