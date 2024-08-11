How to watch today's Luton Town vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Relegated Luton Town and Burnley will face off at Kenilworth Road on Monday evening, marking their return to the Championship following a brief stint in England's top flight.
The Hatters outperformed Burnley in the Premier League last season, finishing higher in the standings and extending their survival chances deep into the campaign, despite Burnley having dominated the second tier the previous season to earn promotion alongside them.
Not much has changed for Luton, as they retain a largely familiar squad and, crucially, their head coach. In contrast, Burnley has seen the departure of Vincent Kompany, replacing him with Scott Parker, who brings with him a track record of two promotions from the second tier.
Luton vs Burnley kick-off time
|Date:
|Monday, August 12
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|Kenilworth Road
The Championship match between Luton and Burnley will be played at the Kenilworth Road, Luton, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Monday, August 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Luton vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Championship match between Luton and Burnley will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Luton team news
Luton Town are starting the season with a significant number of injuries in their defensive lineup. Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell, Mads Andersen, Daiki Hashioka and Reece Burke are all sidelined, leaving the team in a challenging situation.
As it stands, only Tom Holmes, Reuell Walters and Joe Johnson are fit enough to start on Monday. This injury crisis has forced Luton to rely on a makeshift defence as they prepare for their upcoming match.
Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Walters, Holmes, Johnson; Ogbene, Clark, Baptiste, Doughty; Chong; Morris, Adebayo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kaminski, Krul, Shea, Horlick
|Defenders:
|Mengi, Walters, Lockyer, Bell, Andersen, Burke, Holmes, Francis-Clarke, Bateson
|Midfielders:
|Chong, Nakamba, Hashioka, Doughty, Mpanzu, Clark, Baptiste, Campbell, Watson, Nelson, Luker
|Forwards:
|Adebayo, Morris, Townsend, Ogbene, Brown, Woodrow, Taylor
Burnley team news
Burnley will be missing Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Jordan Beyer and Mike Tresor for their upcoming match. However, both Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni are expected to start.
Sander Berge and Dara O'Shea are both questionable, as they have been linked with moves to Premier League clubs. In the attacking side of things, Lyle Foster and recent signing Andreas Hountondji will be competing for a spot in the starting eleven.
Burnley possible XI: Hladky; Roberts, Esteve, O'Shea, Vitinho; Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Odobert, Zaroury; Foster
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Green, Hladký
|Defenders:
|Al-Dakhil, Vitinho, Roberts, O'Shea, Delcroix, Beyer, Ekdal, Pires, Egan-Riley, Estève, Sambo, McNally
|Midfielders:
|Zaroury, Trésor, Berge, Odobert, Benson, Koleosho, Redmond, Ramsey, Brownhill, Cullen, Guðmundsson, Twine, Massengo
|Forwards:
|Weghorst, Amdouni, Foster, Obafemi, Rodriguez, Hountondji, Agyei
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13/01/24
|Burnley 1-1 Luton Town
|Premier League
|04/10/23
|Luton Town 1-2 Burnley
|Premier League
|18/02/23
|Luton Town 0-1 Burnley
|Championship
|06/08/22
|Burnley 1-1 Luton Town
|Championship