How to watch today's Italy vs France Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will take on France in the UEFA Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday.

Italy and France are first and second in the group standings and have already qualified for the next stage. Italy need to avoid a defeat by more than two goals to latch onto the top spot. France, who are heading into the fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Israel, will be looking for a stunning win on the final group matchday.

How to watch Italy vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay YouTube in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Italy vs France kick-off time

The match will be played at the San Siro on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 21 L. Hernandez

Italy team news

The hosts are dealing with injuries to Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.

Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini are long-term absentees and will be unavailable for selection.

France team news

As for France, they will be without Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, though the reasons for his absence remain unclear.

Wesley Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Loic Bade, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all unavailable due to injuries.

