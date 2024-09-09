How to watch today's Israel vs Italy Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Israel and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news

After opening their UEFA Nations League A campaign with a remarkable win in Paris, Italy face Israel in their second Group 2 clash on Monday.

The Azzurri travel to Hungary, with the match relocated due to security concerns, already boasting three points from their first outing. Meanwhile, Israel comes into this encounter after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium.

While Italy has its sights set on securing a spot in the finals, Israel faces an uphill battle to avoid relegation, as the team finishing fourth is automatically dropped, and third place leads to a playoff.

Placed in a highly competitive group, they earned promotion from League A back in 2022, after finishing atop a group that included Iceland, Albania, and Russia.

How to watch Israel vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Israel and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay.

Israel vs Italy kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 27:45 pm BST Venue: Bozsik Arena

The match will be played at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, September 9, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Israel team news

Israel faced a setback last week with captain Eli Dasa sidelined due to injury, leading to Leeds United loanee Manor Solomon stepping up as captain for the first time.

With only four of their starting players having surpassed ten senior caps, Israel is expected to field a similarly inexperienced team at Budapest's Bozsik Arena on Monday.

In their match against Belgium, Anan Khalaili played up front, but Maccabi Haifa striker Dean David is a viable alternative alongside Solomon and emerging talent Oscar Gloukh.

Israel possible XI: Gerafi; Shlomo, Nachmias, Gandelman; Jehezkel, Lavi, Peretz, Gropper; Solomon, Gloukh; Khalaili

Position Players Goalkeepers: Glazer, Kaiuf, Gerafi Defenders: Dasa, Shlomo, Gropper, Ofri, Nachmias, Dahan Midfielders: Lavi, Safuri, Kinda, Biton, Glazer, Hofmeister, Peretz, Jaber, Layous, Shamir, Naor, Gordana, Biton Forwards: Baribo, Altman, Melamed, Turgeman, Kanaan, Gsam

Italy team news

Laying out his fresh tactical vision for the upcoming months, Luciano Spalletti made significant alterations to the Italy lineup against France, with eight changes from the team that fell to Switzerland at Euro 2024, opting for a three-man defense.

One of those defenders, Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, suffered an unusual injury on Friday when Ousmane Dembele unexpectedly landed on his leg. Fortunately, the former Bologna player is expected to make a swift recovery.

However, the Azzurri will be missing Gianluca Scamacca (ACL injury) and Nicolo Barella (recovering from sinus surgery), but newcomers Marco Brescianini and Caleb Okoli are available for selection. Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie, Moise Kean, and Sandro Tonali have all returned to the squad.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Ricci, Tonali, Frattesi, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Vicario, Meret Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Gatti, Bellanova, Okoli, Udogie, Bastoni, Cambiaso Midfielders: Frattesi, Tonali, Pellegrini, Ricci, Fagioli, Brescianini Forwards: Raspadori, Kean, Retegui, Zaccagni, Retegui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/09/17 Italy 1-0 Israel World Championship Qual. UEFA 06/09/16 Israel 1-3 Italy World Championship Qual. UEFA 11/06/70 Italy 0-0 Israel World Championship

