How to watch today's Ireland Women vs Wales Women Euro 2025 Playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the European Championship Qualification match between Ireland and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Republic of Ireland and Wales will lock horns in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, with all still to play for after a cagey and absorbing clash in Cardiff.

The two sides played out a 1-1 stalemate in the Welsh capital that leaves both nations still dreaming of a berth at Euro 2025.

Rhian Wilkinson's side showed plenty of fight throughout the evening but struggled to hit their stride against a confident Ireland side at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Lily Woodham gave the home side an early advantage, but Ruesha Littlejohn levelled the score with an audacious long-range effort from 35 yards. The resulting 1-1 draw leaves this play-off final delicately balanced heading into the decisive second leg.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying playoff match between Ireland and Wales will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC One Wales and BBC Sport.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ireland vs Wales kick-off time

The match between Wales and Ireland will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 3, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Despite wearing an ice pack following Friday's gruelling game, Niamh Fahey has been passed fit by Eileen Gleeson.

After going a goal down last time out, Ireland responded with determination as Denise O’Sullivan unleashed a shot, only for the Welsh defence to block her effort. The equalizer eventually came in the 35th minute when Ruesha Littlejohn fired a long-range strike that Olivia Clark mishandled, allowing the ball to slip into the net.

Wales team news

Wales have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this crucial second-leg tie. Despite Ireland's dominance, the Welsh weathered the storm and broke the deadlock in the 21st minute. Lily Woodham capitalized on a pinpoint cross from Jessica Fishlock on the right flank to put her side ahead against the run of play.

In the second half, Wales regrouped and began to dictate the tempo, creating a series of opportunities. The surge was highlighted by a curling effort from Ffionn Morgan, which narrowly missed the target.

