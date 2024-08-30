How to watch today's Inter vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Inter Milan will aim for consecutive Serie A victories this Friday as they host Lombardy rivals Atalanta BC at San Siro.

The Nerazzurri began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Genoa but secured their first win of the season by defeating Lecce 2-0 last Saturday.

Atalanta bounced back from their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the European Super Cup by thrashing Lecce 4-0 in their Serie A opener, only to suffer a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Torino in their next match.

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on One Football in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Inter vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Friday, August 30, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi might have to cope without captain Lautaro Martinez once more this week, as a lingering muscle issue continues to trouble last season's top scorer. However, he remains hopeful of securing a spot on the bench.

With Mehdi Taremi, formerly of Porto, starting against Lecce, he is likely to retain his place up front, fending off competition from Marko Arnautovic to partner Marcus Thuram.

In defense, Dutchman Stefan de Vrij has resumed full training and could be named on the bench alongside summer recruit Piotr Zielinski, while Tajon Buchanan remains out with a leg injury.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Taremi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Bastoni Midfielders: Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Correa, Martinez

Atalanta team news

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini faces the challenge of filling several gaps in his squad, with Teun Koopmeiners set to sign with Juventus and Europa League standout Ademola Lookman also on the verge of a possible move. El Bilal Toure has recently departed for Stuttgart, and goalkeeper Juan Musso is heading to Atletico Madrid.

Moreover, Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca are sidelined with long-term injuries, while Sead Kolasinac and Mitchel Bakker will also miss this weekend's action.

However, veterans Rui Patricio and Juan Cuadrado have been brought in, and new signing Raoul Bellanova will compete with Davide Zappacosta for the wing-back position.

After netting three goals in his first two Serie A appearances for La Dea, Mateo Retegui is expected to partner with former Milan forward Charles De Ketelaere in attack.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; De Roon, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Brescianini, De Ketelaere; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi Defenders: Tolói, Hien, Godfrey, Djimsiti, Bakker, Ruggeri, Kolašinac, Palestra, Bonfanti, Zappacosta, Scalvini Midfielders: Sulemana, Pašalić, Éderson, de Roon, De Ketelaere, Giovane, Zaniolo Forwards: Touré, Lookman, Retegui, Scamacca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/02/24 Inter 4-0 Atalanta Serie A 04/11/23 Atalanta 1-2 Inter Serie A 28/05/23 Inter 3-2 Atalanta Serie A 01/02/23 Inter 1-0 Atalanta Coppa Italia 13/11/22 Atalanta 2-3 Inter Serie A

